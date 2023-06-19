Bookings For DollyWood's Heartsong Lodge & Resort Begin June 26 for Fall Openings
Guests can book available stays which start in November
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Monday, June 19, 2023) — Another important milestone for Dollywood’s newest resort property, the much-anticipated Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, takes place on June 26 as guests can begin making reservations for stays this fall. The earliest available stay date is November 3, 2023.
On June 26, guests can visit Dollywood.com/HeartSong and search available dates to plan their visit to the Smokies’ newest premium resort.
Created with the same award-winning service and attention to detail made famous at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, HeartSong Lodge & Resort adds to the welcoming hospitality offerings guests have come to expect when visiting Dollywood Parks & Resorts.
“The opening of the booking window really starts to make things feel real,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. “To know we’re just a few short months away from welcoming our first guests to this magnificent new property is really exciting. Each time I walk through HeartSong Lodge & Resort, it changes and evolves so much; it causes my anticipation of opening day to increase more and more. I believe everyone is going to be in awe as soon as they walk through the front doors. The hardest decision for our guests probably is going to be trying to decide which of our world-class resorts to stay at next!”
With its location in the rolling foothills of the majestic Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort offers a place where awe and inspiration await guests thanks to thoughtful details that emerge around every turn. From spacious accommodations to well-planned amenities, guests can enjoy a variety of spaces to recharge and relax within the 302-room lodge. Welcoming the outdoors in with high ceilings, exposed beams and natural layered textures, Dollywood’s newest resort offers lodging options for multi-generational families and couples. Spacious family suites and bunk rooms feature lovely touches that are inspired by the beauty of the Smokies, inviting guests of all ages to gather for meaningful connections.
For one-of-a-kind getaways, the five-story resort also features themed suites and loft rooms tucked into the dormers. Many of the rooms include balconies with sweeping views of the vast resort property. This Smoky Mountain lodge features four-story, lantern-inspired windows in the resort’s welcoming atrium, epic indoor and outdoor pools that provide guests a refreshing escape in all seasons, and a picture-perfect outdoor cove with family gathering spaces. With 26,000 ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the property can accommodate gatherings for several hundred guests. The resort offers numerous options to provide a unique setting for groups, including the two-story HeartSong Event Center, numerous outdoor meeting spaces and an event lawn.
Guests can discover delicious new dining options, created by resort chefs, in the full-service restaurant, lounge, private dining room, and Songbird Market Grab & Go eatery. In addition, Honeysuckle & Pine Storied Goods Mercantile offers unique gifts and treasured keepsakes from this very special place.
All Dollywood resort guests also receive priority access to Dollywood parks, as well as Saturday early park entry for exclusive ride time on one of Dollywood’s world-famous attractions. Additionally, resorts stays include complimentary Dollywood TimeSaver passes, door-to-door transportation and package delivery for items purchased inside Dollywood theme park. All privileges only are available for guests with valid park admission.
For more information about Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, please visit dollywood.com/heartsong.
About Dollywood Parks & Resorts: A highly-awarded and widely-recognized leader in the amusement industry, The Dollywood Company consists of the 165-acre Dollywood theme park; the 35-acre Dollywood’s Splash Country; and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Currently under construction, the 302-room Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is scheduled for completion in 2023. As unique as its namesake and owner Dolly Parton, Dollywood is the 2010 Applause Award winner, the theme park industry’s highest accolade; winner of 48 Golden Ticket Awards; and recipient of 28 Brass Ring Awards for Live Entertainment. The park is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park and was named in 2022 by Tripadvisor as the #1 theme park in the country based on actual guest reviews. It also has been recognized as a top-three U.S. theme park by USA Today on multiple occasions. Dollywood is open mid-March through early January and offers rides and attractions, shows and crafters authentic to the East Tennessee region. Dollywood’s Splash Country, recognized by the Travel Channel and Tripadvisor as one of the country’s most beautiful water parks, operates from mid-May to Labor Day. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, a favorite of USA Today voters and Tripadvisor reviewers, provides guests with spectacular mountain views and family-friendly amenities next door to Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country. For more information, visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.
