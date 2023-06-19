Bookings For DollyWood's Heartsong Lodge & Resort Begin June 26 for Fall Openings

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.