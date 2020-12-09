Budget includes full year of bus driver pay raise
Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Education approved its official 2020-21 budget at Tuesday’s meeting. The total operating budget comes to $778,633,231. Of that, salaries and benefits accounts for 78.3%, purchased services accounts for 10.2%, supplies and materials accounts for 8.5% and transfers to charter schools accounts for 2.9%.
The district’s total budget, which includes the operating budget plus enterprise funds such as child nutrition, ACES and special revenue, comes to $829,397,459.
The budget includes $1.6 million to fund a full year of a pay raise promised to bus drivers in 2019. The budget also provides funds for salary step increases for teachers ($810,481), an increase in the retirement fund rate for state employees ($1,767,889), increases in health insurance costs ($25,589), growth in charter school enrollment ($1,528,113), and an increase in property/liability insurance ($499,449).
The state budget allotment totals $461,806,822, which includes adjustments in funding for coronavirus relief, charter schools, N.C. Virtual Public School and other adjustments.
The local current expense fund is $224,538,051, which includes a 1.45% ($3 million) increase in funding from the county commissioners. Capital outlay funding of $3,116,528, which equates to about 25 cents per square foot, will be applied primarily to deferred maintenance projects. The district budgeted $92,288,358 in federal funding, based on actual or planning allotments plus carryover funds from previous years. This includes $20,849,022 in federal CARES Act funding to provide coronavirus relief.
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
