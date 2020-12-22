Blue Rock Pizza and Tap in the Adams Farm Shopping Center is open for business.
Located in the space formerly occupied by McPherson's the new rock n roll themed eatery opened htis past weekend.
"There was a need for some more restaurants in Adams Farm. We could use a few more," said owner Paul Riggan. "The area's growing. I think this is going to be a good area."
Riggan and his crew gutted the McPherson's space, turning it into a family-oriented restaurant, similar to the one in High Point with the same name, offering craft-style pizza and craft beer, and decorated in a rock-and-roll theme. He has installed 24 beer taps and will also offer wine.
"It's going to be a fun, upbeat environment," Riggan said, adding that a magician will be on-site visiting diners one night a week. "We're excited."
While the menu will be similar to that in High Point, the Adams Farm location will also feature several pasta options.
There is a private dining room with TV and several other semi-private seating areas for a total of 125 seats. There is also an outside patio that can seat 32. With the Covid restrictions, that maximum number is currently lower.
Blue Rock Pizza supports local schools and will proudly display a Ragsdale High School football jersey in the restaurant. Riggan plans to have local events to support the school's booster club.
The restaurant will be open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. With the current Covid restrictions, the restaurant will close at 10 p.m. and stop selling alcohol at 9.
This is Riggan's Blue Restaurant Group's first venture outside of High Point except for one in Wilmington. His first, Blue Water Grille, opened around 2002, followed by Blue Zucchini, Blue Bourbon Jack's, Blue Rock Pizza, Lulu & Blue and Magnolia Blue. Riggan has since sold Blue Zucchini and BBJ's.
As for the "blue" theme, Riggan said it tied in with seafood at Blue Water Grille and he decided to continue for the other restaurants.
