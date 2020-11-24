The company intends to raise $20,000 for Toys for Tots
HIGH POINT, NC – Blue Ridge Companies is going virtual with its Toys for Tots Drive. This year, the High Point-based property management, development, and construction company will host its first-ever Telethon for Toys to collect donations for families in need this holiday season. For the past decade, Blue Ridge Companies has filled a semi-truck with toys every year for Toys for Tots. Due to COVID-19, they decided to go digital with the telethon and accepting online monetary donations.
The telethon will be live from 10:00 a.m. – noon on December 3, 2020 and will be accessible via Zoom and the company’s Facebook Page. It will include segments from employees, business partners, and suppliers, including showcasing some of their hidden talents. Blue Ridge Companies aims to raise at least $20,000 for the local Toys for Tots organization.
If you stop by the company’s office at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105 in High Point and donate a minimum of $10, you can get a free lunch from telethon sponsor Chadwell Supply. “Bert’s Burgers” will be available from 10:30am-12:30pm on December 3.
“We wanted to continue our annual tradition of donating toys to give kids a happy holiday season,” says Blue Ridge Companies’ Executive Vice President Susan Passmore. “We are excited to make the same Positive Impact in a different manner by going digital this year. Even a small donation will make a big difference for our community.”
Blue Ridge Companies’ online donation portal is available now on blueridgecompanies.com. Just click on the “Donate” link on the top right of the page. All money donated will stay right here in the Triad to help local families.
Top sponsors for this year’s telethon include BluSky, Chadwell Supply, HD Supply Solutions, Maintenance Headquarters, Response Grid, RealPage, Brownlee, Whitlow & Praet, PetScreening.com and Got You Floored. Blue Ridge Companies is grateful to all of its sponsors for supporting the Telethon for Toys.
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
