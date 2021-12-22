Blue Ridge Companies Raises $65,000 for Toys for Tots
The donations will help more than 2,000 local families this holiday season
HIGH POINT, NC – Blue Ridge Companies raised $65,000 for Toys for Tots, thanks to their second annual Telethon for Toys. The donation total far exceeds the more than $50,000 Blue Ridge Companies raised in 2020. The High Point-based property management, development, and construction company moved its annual toy drive online due to COVID-19. The company held its telethon on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 live on Zoom and Facebook.
Blue Ridge Companies raised more than $5,500 during its two-hour live telethon from more than 50 donors. Donations for Toys for Tots came from Blue Ridge Companies’ vendors, partners, sponsors, employees, residents, and more. Blue Ridge Companies’ owners, David Couch and Chris Dunbar, also donated to the telethon. Blue Ridge Companies is grateful to everyone who supported the Telethon for Toys.
“It amazes me how many vendors, sponsors, and community members are willing to step up and make a positive impact on our community each holiday season,” says Blue Ridge Companies’ Executive Vice President Susan Passmore. “We are grateful to each and every person and organization that did their part to help make the holidays happier for local children.”
According to Toys for Tots, Blue Ridge Companies, its sponsors, and donors raised enough money to help approximately 2,167 children this year.
As part of the telethon, people who stopped by the company’s High Point Office and made a donation got a free lunch from “Bert’s Burgers.” “Bert’s Burgers” was provided and prepared by Blue Ridge Companies’ partners at Chadwell Supply.
Top sponsors for this year’s telethon include BluSky, Chadwell Supply, RealPage, RestorePro, HD Supply Solutions, Brownlee, Whitlow and Praet, Assured Partners, MarshMMA, and GradeXX. Blue Ridge Companies is grateful to all its sponsors for supporting the Telethon for Toys.
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
