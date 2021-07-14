HIGH POINT, NC – Join Blue Ridge Companies as they celebrate Residential Property Management (RPM) Careers Week. This is a way to highlight all the great careers available in Residential Property Management and thank their teams for everything they do daily to keep their properties running and residents happy.
Each day during the week, Blue Ridge Companies along with the National Apartment Association (NAA) will celebrate a different facet of RPM.
Monday: Maintenance Monday thanking Blue Ridge’s maintenance teams for all their hard work keeping the properties running – from refrigerators to the pool.
Tuesday: Thank a Teammate Tuesday. This is a chance for our teams to thank their coworkers and for residents to thank the teams for all they do onsite.
Wednesday: Apartment Onsite Teams Day. This day shows appreciation for all RPM professionals who work with Blue Ridge Companies. This is a way to show appreciation for the rental housing industry’s onsite staff who have kept apartment communities operating.
Thursday: Celebrate Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Thursday. Blue Ridge Companies will recognize its work toward increasing D,E, and I, and celebrate its D, E, and I team for its work with the communities this year.
Friday: Finding your dream career Friday. Blue Ridge Companies and RPM offer a variety of professions. Check out BlueRidgeCompanies.com/careers.aspx for more information about available career opportunities with Blue Ridge Companies.
“We look forward to celebrating our team members and the careers that make what we do possible,” says Executive Vice President Susan Passmore. “Our teams work hard every day in their professions to create excellent resident experiences, and we want to celebrate that.”
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
About NAA
The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 152 affiliates, NAA encompasses over 82,000 members representing more than 10 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.
