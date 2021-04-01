HIGH POINT, NC -- Blue Ridge Companies is 20 years connected! The property management arm of the High Point-Based company turns 20 on April 1, 2021. The development, property management and construction services company is celebrating all year long with an updated logo, community and employee engagement opportunities.
Blue Ridge Companies founders David Couch and Chris Dunbar envisioned a company that integrated all phases of real estate: development, construction, and management, to operate most efficiently. The property management arm was formed to manage the day-to-day operations of multifamily properties and provide quality management for luxury apartment homes.
Blue Ridge Companies has three employees who have already celebrated 20-year anniversaries, and several more will celebrate 20 years with the company in 2021.
Blue Ridge Companies has grown with a commitment to provide unsurpassed residential services and living environments to our residents. The goal is to create a caring, family environment for both employees and residents.
Blue Ridge Companies was named in honor of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Their logo is fashioned after the Linn Cove Viaduct, an engineering feat that runs along the mountainside and is a product of preservation, resolve, collaboration, and visionary solutions.
Connect with Blue Ridge Companies at Facebook.com/BlueRidgeCompanies, Instagram.com/blue_ridge_co, Twitter.com/blue_ridge_co, and their website, blueridgecompanies.com.
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
