It will benefit the Guilford County Animal Shelter
HIGH POINT, NC -- Blue Ridge Companies is celebrating 20 years connected by giving back to the community. The High Point-based company is holding a car wash and bake sale to benefit the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
The car wash and bake sale will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:00am – 1:00pm at the Blue Ridge Companies Parking Lot, located at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105. Blue Ridge Companies is located at the Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center.
Blue Ridge Companies’ goal is to raise enough to sponsor 20 pet adoptions at the animal shelter as part of its #20YearsConnected campaign.
“Blue Ridge Companies is known for giving back to the communities where we operate,” says Executive Vice President Susan Passmore. “Celebrating our 20th Anniversary is an excellent opportunity for us to put that into action in a new way by helping the Guilford County Animal Shelter. We are excited for this opportunity to volunteer and have fun in the process.”
Volunteers from Blue Ridge Companies’ home office will be out making your car spotless and providing the baked goods for the sale.
Connect with Blue Ridge Companies at Facebook.com/BlueRidgeCompanies, Instagram.com/blue_ridge_co, Twitter.com/blue_ridge_co, and their website, blueridgecompanies.com.
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.