Blue Duck prepares for winter expansion with new tech platform, powered by Vulog
Greensboro, NC — San Antonio-based micromobility operator Blue Duck announced it has selected shared mobility technology provider Vulog to fuel its six-state winter expansion campaign and e-bike scale-up across the Southern United States. Beginning today, Vulog’s AiMA platform will power Blue Duck’s customer app and back-end technology, enabling seamless local operations and a superior rider experience.
To support its ambitious three-month expansion campaign across Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas, Blue Duck sought a technology provider that could deliver best-in-class software to rival that of larger micromobility players like Bird and Lime. Vulog’s AiMA platform will equip Blue Duck with key safety features like precise geofencing to protect public spaces and enable new subscription options to make rides more affordable. With these tools in place, Blue Duck will be able to concentrate its efforts on forming close community and campus partnerships and expanding access to sustainable mobility.
Vulog is the global shared mobility technology leader, allied with more than two dozen e-scooter, e-bike, e-moped, and carsharing operators including Volkswagen, Kia, and Stellantis. Supporting more than 20 million annual journeys, Vulog’s cross-sector, data-driven innovation pipeline will deliver Blue Duck a technology platform at the vanguard of shared mobility.
“Vulog is thrilled to provide Blue Duck with the next-gen operations platform that will delight riders and protect public spaces,” said Monica Wejman, Vulog’s Managing Director for North America. “With 15 years of multimodal experience and best-in-class technology, Vulog’s platform will do the heavy lifting and enable the Blue Duck team to focus their efforts where they count: fleet management and customer engagement.”
In February, Blue Duck launched South Carolina’s first fleet of shared e-scooters in the City of Spartanburg, S.C. and the City of Greensboro, N.C. welcomed Blue Duck’s first multi-modal suite of both e-scooters and e-bikes in March. Blue Duck’s next launch is planned for the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, with additional launches in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Texas by Q1 2022.
About Vulog
Every second, someone starts a trip on Vulog's technology. Founded in 2006 in Nice, France, Vulog is the world's leading new mobility technology provider. Its AiMA platform propels mobility services for the world's leading OEMs (Volkswagen, Stellantis, Kia Motors, Mocean), as well as new mobility providers (Repsol, Sumitomo Corporation and British Columbia Automobile Association, among others). Vulog's recent innovations include cutting-edge demand anticipation and forecasting tools, smart pricing and smart charging offerings, as well as various fleet management applications.
About Blue Duck
Blue Duck provides shared electric scooters and electric bikes for cities, universities, and communities. Blue Duck was founded in Texas in 2017 and our civic-minded approach sets us apart from our competitors. We invest in the communities we serve by hiring employees from the local area and establishing local operations centers where we deploy and maintain our fleet. We pride ourselves on being responsible members of the neighborhoods we serve and work with key city staff and city members to contribute real mobility solutions to problems facing residents, tourists, and communities as a whole.
