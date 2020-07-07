Winston-Salem, NC (July 7, 2020) – Today is #BlackOutDay2020, when many Black Americans plan to exercise their collective economic power by not spending any money or if they must spend they are encouraged to spend their money at a Black-owned business.
The event has captured the attention of individuals and major companies who are looking for ways to express support for Black entrepreneurs. The idea for #BlackoutDay2020 came in a vision from God to gospel music artist and activist Calvin Martyr. He decided that exercising Black spending power is an alternative to marching. Locally, it caught the attention of S.G. Atkins CDC executive director Carol Davis, and the timing fit perfectly with the launch of their new website, www.shopblkws.org designed to encourage supporters to shop local at great businesses that are lesser known throughout the community.
“Spending money with Black-owned businesses is a powerful way for the community to show support for economic equity and Black lives,” Davis said.
S.G. Atkins CDC is a nonprofit in East Winston-Salem that advocates for education and Black ownership of housing and businesses to create economic vitality in sustainable neighborhoods.The organization builds housing for first-time homebuyers and offers emerging businesses office space to network and grow at the Enterprise Center. The Enterprise Center currently serves over 45 Black-owned businesses in Winston-Salem.
Economist Craig Richardson, the director of the Center for the Study of Economic Mobility at Winston-Salem State University, and a board member for S.G. Atkins CDC, observed that black consumers account for more than $1 trillion in economic spending. “BlackOutDay2020 presents a wonderful way to showcase Winston-Salem’s black-owned businesses and introduce many of us to the extraordinary products and services that may not be on everyone’s radar,” he said. “This is the day to do so!”
