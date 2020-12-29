Black women of the Triad

Sitting here on the eve of the eve of New Year’s Eve, reminiscing on the collective shit show this year has been for everyone in the country, state, and Triad is definitely a bummer. But things certainly could have been a lot worse for both Ian and me. That is the thing about our white, cisgender privilege, just the acknowledgment of this truth is something that a lot of those who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color, differently-abled, and of a different gender identity don’t have the luxury of doing.
With the senseless murders of Black people by police this year, especially that of Breonna Taylor, many white folks like Ian and myself have (finally) started to wake up and realize that Black women in this country have been consistently dealt a bad hand and deserve better. As Megan Thee Stallion artfully put it in her recent SNL performance: Protect Black women.
The September rally and vigil, “There Is No Justice Here,” organized by Winston-Salem activist groups with Black women leaders was intended to be a protest against the miscarriage of justice that was dealt to Breonna Taylor when only one of the officers involved in her slaying was charged with wanton endangerment.
The rally was also a time to mourn and honor the lives of Black women that were taken too soon this year (both locally and nationally) through senseless violence. The vigil ended with a symbolic and literal gesture of giving all the Black women present roses as a token of appreciation.
We hope that highlighting some of the local Black women who have gone above and beyond this year for their communities as YES! Weekly’s People of 2020 can serve as our rose to give.
Greensboro
Casey Thomas is a member of the Steering Committee with Guilford for All.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: Definitely being part of building Guilford for All. Building a movement machine with members and volunteers who are not just in it to change who is in elected office, but who are building a people’s agenda we can use to actually govern with the people we put in office - and get material wins. Being part of building something that is making what felt impossible start to feel more possible in Guilford County has been incredible. It was a lot to start in a pandemic, and to try to build relationships with people and develop a new organization when we can’t be face to face- but we’re doing it.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: I can only tell you how it feels being this Black woman. 2020 has been bizarre, beautiful, heartbreaking, and hopeful. I have learned that movements require so many different skills and approaches- and that even if we don’t personally engage in all of them, we should recognize their necessity. I have witnessed Black women and gender-nonconforming people do so many incredible things in movement work— planning and leading protests, developing and leading a crew of medics, doing the emotional care-giving necessary to keep people connected to each other and the work, making art that tells the stories that need to be told, writing policy and navigating electoral spaces, and building the political power to get those policies enacted.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: I hope to see the Guilford County Commission’s priorities shift in the way they did when they came through with the most recent local aid package. I am really excited about organizing through Guilford for All with hundreds of people who are just not willing to settle for a type of local politics in which working people always have to take the hit, and where Black people always have to take the hit- while we donate public funds to millionaires’ pet projects and call it economic development. I’m so glad to be with a crew of folks who are ready to do something about it.
Mary Smith is the mother of the late-Marcus Deon Smith, whose 2018 homicide by Greensboro Police officers has been compared to the death of George Floyd. Since learning that her son died from being hogtied while eight GPD officers, while other officers and two Guilford County EMTs watched without intervening (details omitted from initial police reports of his death), Mrs. Smith has appeared before Greensboro city council and has spoken at Greensboro rallies and press conferences.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: Our family continued to fight – despite it all. Since Marcus died, we have struggled through the confusion, financial challenges, family members getting sick, and sadness and despair. But we have continued to fight, even during this pandemic, and the inaction from the Greensboro City Government, our family has pulled ourselves together enough to keep pushing for change for our son, and for the people in Greensboro. The community in Greensboro has been fantastic, I mean the community, not the government. If it hadn’t been for the Greensboro community standing behind us, we don’t know where we would be.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: Being a Black woman that lost her child at the hands of the police just reminds me that it’s been happening since before I was born. I’m a grandma now, I’ve been living as a Black woman for a long time. In many ways, things feel the same. But in some ways, things have changed. We did take some baby steps this year. There have been some promises made because people demanded change, but there hasn’t been much follow-through. I noticed when police Chief James made a statement about George Floyd, but you got the same situation on your front steps — and you say nothing? Marcus Smith couldn’t breathe in Greensboro. Many of those officers that killed my son are still on the force. We’re heading towards the third year after Marcus’s death. The police killed him and lied about it. We have the video evidence; you can watch it. But then again, they had the video of the 1979 Greensboro Massacre, too, and it took the city over 40 years to apologize. The way they killed Marcus was already illegal, but nothing happened. Talk is cheap.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: I would definitely like to see more emphasis put on the homeless community. People don’t just wake up one day and say, ‘OK I just want to go be homeless.’ During this pandemic, it should have been clear to everybody that we have to create a better system that doesn’t force so many people to end up homeless and on the streets. We know that it can happen to anyone and when people get sick because they are homeless, that can affect the whole community. We have to do better. How many people are facing evictions right now? And just because you are homeless does not mean that you are not a pillar of the community. So many people relied on Marcus while he was fighting his own fight and living on the streets, and he would still help people in ways that other people would not. People remember him not because he was homeless, but because he was Marcus—because he was intelligent, and because he was an artist, and because he was an encourager, a big brother to so many people. You do not need to be someone who lives in a mansion to be a pillar of the community. I don’t care who you are, we all should lend a hand to that community, ‘cause it could be you someday.
Kay Brown is co-chair of the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission, which reports directly to the Greensboro City Council and City Manager. She is an organizer for Greensboro Rising and Guilford for All, has an MBA Certification in Project Manager, and is an NAACP NextGen graduate.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: My greatest accomplishment this year was working with Greensboro Rising and Guilford For All on policy and strategy. As a single mother, this year has been long and rough. I have nurtured my son through two surgeries, which meant that he could not walk most of the year, and I kept my younger son busy during a long kindergarten and first-grade year that was mostly online. Being able to support and lead within different organizations gave me some relief in the fact that I was able to support positive change in Guilford County. This year, I have been able to see some of Greensboro Rising’s demands be met, and have work with Guilford For All to provide major support to county commission candidates.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: This year has been no more difficult for me than any other. What was different about 2020 is that I was able to take on more leadership and guide education and conversation in a way that could provide education for some that may not have had clarity otherwise.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: I am wanting to see meaningful change on the municipal level in Greensboro. I am looking forward to seeing more young Black people get involved in policy work and the budgeting processes. Black and Brown people in Greensboro deserve restitution for past governmental racism and discrimination and should receive investment and resources equitably.
Roselynn Arroin is a transgender activist, board member of Triad Health Project, and an artist.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: Simply surviving the year alone—Every goal and aspiration (name change and gender reassignment surgery) that I had set to complete this year was put on pause or canceled due to COVID-19. I simply had to work as a front-line essential worker to survive financial chaos. Even in-spite of contracting COVID-19 and being cut off work with no financial assistance, I had to put my plans for the year on the back burner and survive.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: It’s been tough but this is the life of a Black woman. We, as Black women, don’t give up when times get hard— we pray, we adapt, and we get creative with our approach to how we take on life. Survival is an instinct; a basic human instinct. When your dreams/goals are put on hold focus on what can be done to lay the groundwork for when it’s time to make them happen. If your dreams are shattered or go up in smoke it may be devastating, but build new dreams, be resilient, and survive!
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: Transition— my transition will never be complete as life itself is a transition for all, but I am hoping to take my gender transition to the next level. I’m looking and hoping to complete my GRS and name change. I’m hoping to still be that fierce transgender advocate and activist that Greensboro needs— a champion for myself and for my community!
Shawn Everage is a licensed esthetician, lash artist, and now, business owner/founder of the skincare line, AdoreMeDolls Cosmetics.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: My greatest accomplishment this year was starting my business, it was difficult going through a divorce, finalizing that divorce, and starting in a new industry. My divorce was a direct cause of me losing my last job in social work, so I was broken, lost, and determined to start something that no one could take away from me. Being a felon, I would never have thought I could do anything to excel in life, I assumed that chance was gone now because so many doors were closed for me just because of having a record. So, this year was a revelation of so many different accomplishments but my self-esteem was the biggest. I began as a lash artist that went to esthetician school. That place is where my brand and my big dreams were born. My dream of owning my own beauty studio. My license, and now, creating my very own skincare line of products, are all accomplishments that complement each other for how big my vision was. I knew that once I started doing facials, and educating people about their skin, I wanted my own products for them to use at home.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: Being Black and a woman this year has definitely been a sink or swim— fight or flight scenario. Most of us did not have a big savings to live off of during the pandemic. My most important takeaway was realizing that even in a pandemic, you can thrive if you have the determination. I honestly did not think I would achieve any of this. But it was meeting my mentor and other business owner friends who kept pushing me and kept inspiring me. I want girls like me to know that your past never defines your future. That even the outcasts can make a way to being successful, and most importantly, if you don’t already have one, seek a friend circle that is nothing but a recharging station, support, and guidance during those tough days.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: I just signed my lease for a new building and currently renovating it to be state board ready. Becoming a girl boss and a licensed esthetician despite all I’ve went through, this has inspired me to give other girls the chance to do the same thing I did. We don’t have many places for estheticians once they are licensed, other than working for a big chain, but my spa, AdoreMe Dolls, LLC, will be a place where girls can come as an independent contractor, and use my space as their stepping stone to hopefully do the same thing I did. My dream is to do for others what my mentor did for me. That was to see the light and determination and to cultivate that into making more girl bosses and so on. My spa will be my way of giving back what was given to me so freely.
Darlene McClinton is the co-owner of The Artist Bloc, associate professor at A&T, mural artist and the grants manager at ArtsGreensboro.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: My greatest accomplishment was being able to use my public art as a voice and vehicle to bridge cultural gaps. As a creative leader in Greensboro, it is vital to be intentional about the art that one makes public and the relationships one builds with the community while creating. The Elsewhere mural “Inspire Change for a Collaborative Future” is an example of how art is used to communicate, record, and narrate history. The “Bridging The GAP” mural created on the Downtown Greenway united N.C. A&T and UNCG faculty and students during a time of racial injustice.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: As a Black woman and artist living in a time where it appears that racial injustice is never-ending for people of color, being a black woman makes me feel awkward, terrifying, and uncomfortable. In grade school, I learned about slavery and racial injustice because of my skin color and I studied the Civil Rights movement and believed that circumstances would become better. However, in 2020 I realized that my skin color is still a threat to America and I could be killed for being Black. The most important takeaway from this year is that unity is key! I have learned that we must stand together and use our gifts to inspire change as a community and as artists. I hope that others in the community and my students learn that even in adversity one must stay focus and true to oneself and continue to create art. It’s our responsibility as creatives and public artists to document the history and narrative stories from our vantage point. I want to encourage readers never to give up and pursue their passion.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: My hope for 2021 is that we all continue to grow together, continue to educate ourselves, and continue to make art. As a public artist, I will continue to use my art as a vehicle to impact change and paint the entire world.
April Parker is an activist, librarian, art curator, Elsewhere Museum’s Creative Catalyst Fellow, and member of the Power Beyond Pride steering committee.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: Always my greatest accomplishment is surviving and living my life. Beyond that, it was returning to the movement, to the public eye, and to what serves me in my many roles. In my work as an architect of Black spaces, I was able to center Blackness, and illuminate the day-to-day work of what anti-racism culture can look like, and use creative resistance to continue the conversation during COVID safely. This was possible because of the confluence of my return to movement work from a much-needed sabbatical, the stability that comes from my role as a radical librarian at Guilford County Schools, the platform of Elsewhere as Creative Catalyst Fellow, the presence of COVID, and the uprisings of the summer. During this time, it was significant for me to recognize that everyone has been doing the best that they can. I have prioritized my own peace. I have been able to center my own recovery and mental health. This gives me the ability to be relentless. There are an ebb and flow of attention to inequity, but I am able to be consistent in my public scholarship - it is this consistency and relentlessness that creates the influence.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: My curation of the collection 'Unveiling Monuments' was a living archiving of the power of Black women in movement spaces and our efforts toward Black liberation. Like most Black women, a lot of my work has been erased and suppressed for many reasons and in my renewed clarity of this anti-Blackness, I had the ability to see the lineage of my community organizing work and I saw myself in the mutual aid efforts that have taken place this year. Historically, I have built an underground economy in the form of reparations for Black trans people in North Carolina. It wasn’t popular nor accepted in years prior, but now, it is a means of community care that has really thrived. I like to think I was a part of that cultural shift, much like many Black women and femme leaders that have taken care of our communities despite opposition. I’m thankful for the Black women who have shown up for my work. These are not new relationships. People don’t realize how connected Black women are in the community; you might not see it on a political level. The feedback I got was gratitude about ‘organizing us’ as Black women— that it was for us, centering us instead of organizing around what we were up against.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: What I want to happen in 2021:
- Build a hybrid platform (both social distancing and virtually coming together) of the Black power round table, to define what we need and want as Black people. I would like that to be a cultural staple - outside of academia, the church, and other established organizations. This would define what Black power could look like, being a means of making collective political engagement a norm for us.
- For everyone to continue to peel back the layers of racist banking and redlining that contributed and contributes to generational wealth-building by white people. We know the slaves’ names, but we don’t know the slave owners by name. We must know where that money went. We must trace it. We must reclaim it as our own.
-A reckoning with the harms from the failed project of integration that includes real restitution.
- To know our collective histories, Black histories.
- For Black artists to be treated as laborers and leaders - moving away from the gig economy, putting a Black face on your white organization. Having a seat at the table, investing in Black leadership - role as Creative Catalyst moving into Arts Administrator In Residence.
- For Black lives to matter when it is not trending. Yes, it is about the historic violence and brutality of the police and criminal justice system - it is also about all state-sanctioned violence, poverty, etc.
- For the intersections of issues to be clear of the intersections of identities. These needs are unwavering in my community. There are no initiatives for queer people in the county. What are we getting awards for? Only have one queer bar left in the city?
- To recognize that COVID has taught us and illuminate what we have already known in education, healthcare, and food access. That is what BLM is adamantly opposed to— That will mean the predominantly white art institutions to do better and for black people to be honored like the slave owner our city was named after. We must claim it as our own.
- For my new body of work, ‘Unveiling Monuments,’ on a national platform and fostering the much-needed conversations that the work prompts. It deserves press coverage and exhibition opportunities.
- For Greensboro to have better artwork, we have so many uninspiring monuments. The monuments that depict Black and queer people across the world are classic in their futurism and deviate away from our city’s rigid statues of pomp and circumstance.
- To address racism, as it happens, every day— it is always timely. In 2020, I have been privileged to move away from surviving towards thriving and I don’t want my life nor those of my community members to be truncated.
As long as Black people experience premature deaths at the hands of state-sanctioned violence, we will always resist and always affirm Black Lives Matter.
Winston-Salem
Dr. Brittany Battle is an assistant professor of sociology at Wake Forest University, one of the organizers of Triad Abolition Project, and the 2021 recipient of the Sociologists for Women in Society’s “Feminist Activism Award.”
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: I honestly think my greatest accomplishments this year (and most years, to be honest), are not just mine alone, but the result of collective commitment to the greater good. #OccupyWSNC is definitely one of the things I am most proud of this year, but it is certainly not my accomplishment alone. We were able to achieve crucial policy changes to keep folks safer in our community, and also build a community that was receiving knowledge about systems of oppression, partaking in self-care work, expressing themselves creatively, sharing meals, forming relationships, and so much more. But that was the community’s accomplishment— it would not have been possible without the steadfastness of the folks who showed up every single day, the support we received from throughout North Carolina and the country, and the love that maintained the intention of our work each day. I also signed my first book contract, which was really exciting to have happened during only my first year out of my Ph.D. program. The book, “They’re Stealing My Opportunity to Be a Father: The Child Support System State Intervention in the Family" examines the experiences of parents involved in the child support system using courtroom observations and interviews to illuminate the ways that the child support system functions as a Neo-liberal construct at the intersection of the welfare and criminal justice systems. My research is a super important part of who I am, and also contributes to my broader commitment to working for liberation.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: This is a tough one; in many ways, 2020 was just like every other year being a Black woman living amidst these systems of oppression. So, in that way, 2020 was exhausting and full of rage at the continuous brutality we face. But 2020 also felt reinvigorating in many ways witnessing the ways that communities came together to support each other through the pandemic and in the fight for liberation. While we should not have to work in these ways to make sure people’s basic needs are met and to dismantle systems of oppression that should have been long gone, it was beautiful to see the mutual aid networks, the selflessness, and the community-building. I hope that folks take away from our work that this is a long road that requires dedication, flexibility, self-care, intention, boundaries, delegation, and most importantly radical love and hope.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: 2021 will definitely be a year of continuing to work for Black liberation. I am excited about the newly formed Forsyth County Police Accountability and Reallocation Coalition that TAP is collaborating with Hate Out of Winston and several other local grassroots organizations on. We are working hard to provide research and evidence-based support for our calls to reallocate some of the massive spending on law enforcement to the communities most needing support in order to prevent crime not just respond to it. TAP is also looking to develop a series providing education about abolition to the larger community. It is important that folks are able to engage in these conversations to move us toward a future full of compassion and care for the most vulnerable among us. I am excited to work with, teach, and learn from the amazing undergraduates that are in my classes each semester, and to help them continue to find the language for the things that many of them have been experiencing their entire lives. Being a professor is a profound honor that helps me remain grounded in hope for what the future can be.
Brienne Neville is a poet, activist, and the daughter of the late-John Elliott Neville, who died last December after five Forsyth Law Enforcement Detention Center officers put him in the bent-leg, prone restraint position, while one Wellpath nurse watched. As a response to Mr. Neville’s “avoidable death,” activists from Triad Abolition Project occupied Bailey Park this summer for 49 days and were successful in getting the controversial prone restraint position banned from use at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: It’s so hard to look at this year with all its pains and tests and find something positive, but I’d say my greatest accomplishment has been taking that pain and using it to help others. Through protests, marches, and speeches I found that my purpose was to lift families through the pain of losing a loved one to police brutality. Through spoken-word poetry, I’ve had the honor to help them find their voice when the world has snatched it from them.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: I’ve never been a crier, yet I’ve shed more tears this year than the last decade. I cried for Breonna Taylor, I cried for my daughter— wishing for a change. It has been a year of deep reflection, self-awareness, and renewed love. The most important takeaway is that we live in a world where nothing is given and where safe spaces are not readily available. It’s our time to stand up and create safe spaces, create an environment that breeds peace and allows creativity to flourish. If I’ve passed on anything to others this year I’d hope it would be to take whatever is your passion or talent and transform it into those safe spaces. For me it’s spoken word, it’s talking to families all over the country to hold them up when an innocent life has been snatched. Words have power. My success in 2020 cannot be measured through monetary means. My success is in every person that I help find their voice. Words are my power.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: 2021 is going to be a tough year for many. But I also see it as a year of transcendental growth and healing. I’m working on quite a few things. ‘Connected’ will be a haven for empaths of all ages to find their voice and ‘Project: Holding Space’ will provide support for families that are victims of police brutality. Healing is a process that takes time, and the time to start is now I hope to see others join in this fight of equality, love, and light. There is nothing worth having that’s not worth fighting for!
Sara Hines is a poet, mental health professional, co-founder of the Unity Wellness Center, and an activist with Housing Justice Now and Triad Abolition Project.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: My greatest accomplishment of 2020 is my willingness to stand up, speak out, and advocate for my beliefs. Joining #OccupyWSNC and Triad Abolition Project, and fighting for justice for John Neville and his family, and working with Housing Justice Now, fighting for peoples right to be housed, has lit a fire in my soul that requires action, and it allowed me to see so many different perspectives about my city and my country, and I saw the inequities and disparities, most of which I, too, have experienced personally in my own life, laid bare by this pandemic, and sad demonstrations of the realities of this countries race relations, the unfairness of financial inequity, the sin of health disparities, and the marginalization of people who think they have no voice. I tried to give them one, I tried to tell my story and in turn speak to and for them, for all of us!
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: Being a Black woman in 2020 has felt like an awakening and a realization of our collective superpowers. Black women have been the local and national faces of the marches against racial inequity and police brutality, and the creators of the local social justice movements that were spawned out of the need for accountability from our elected officials and our communities at-large. Black women are healers and accountability-holders— all while nurturing, teaching, and molding, and modeling the change we want to see in our communities and the world. We are the change-makers! This year has cleared my mind and honed my perspective. I realized in 2020, that if you aren’t mad as hell at the social condition of our communities and our country, then you are not paying attention. I realized that equality and justice are all of our responsibility, and when we know better, we must do better. It is up to each of us, as a community, to hold all of us accountable for our actions and our inactions. My biggest take-away is there is power in collective protest and in civil disobedience. I learned that the creation of 'good trouble' for a just cause is brave and heroic. I hope others learn from my work and my example, that we are stronger together, because, in the end, it is us who keeps us safe!
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: As I walk into 2021, my hope is that the tides and waves of change continue, growing into a collective tsunami of healing from the traumas of before and beyond 2020. I hope that we all strive to be better humans, and hold space for everyone’s humanity, healing, health, and happiness. I am excited to be working on making my community healthier and happier through a new grassroots initiative, the Unity Wellness Center of Winston-Salem, which will be located in the heart of East Winston— an epicenter of disparity and marginalization. It will be a space where everyone is wanted and welcome, and each and every voice and story can be a healing tool through the sharing of our individual lived experiences. Applying my education as a mental health professional, specializing in Mental Health and Substance Use Addiction and Recovery, the Unity Wellness Center of Winston-Salem is the vision of myself and my friend, fellow activist and co-founder, Dr. Lindsay Peral, and was born out of our friendship and shared love for our city. Unity Wellness Center will be a hub of connection and collaboration that values mental health, holistic wellness, and compassionate community care. We are dedicated to serving as a safe space for healing through connection with others. As a place of intentional collaboration, compassion, and innovation, we hope to empower individuals, families, and communities to achieve improved health and wellness by centering the lived experiences of our own community members, and valuing and promoting diversity, inclusion, integrity, equality, and collaboration. We are committed to valuing the whole person, and holding space for every voice and every lived experience— oh, and all of our services will be available to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. My biggest hope is to see the Unity Wellness Center of Winston Salem become a reality of hope and healing in the summer of 2021.
Ucha David is the Triad regional organizer with the Carolina Federation, which is a statewide organization that “brings local people together across race and the rural-urban divide to build political and electoral power in their own communities.” They are also the organizer of the group’s local chapter, the Forsyth Freedom Federation.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: This year, I took on a new position as Regional Organizer with the Carolina Federation. My role is to build a multi-racial base of working-class people in Forsyth County to develop campaigns around issues most important to them. For a long time, I have been thinking about how ordinary people can make the world around them work for them. This has puzzled me. My experience growing up in a large immigrant family in Winston-Salem was one where there were opportunities but they were just short of me being able to capitalize on them. And that was the same way for my parents as well as for many of the people that I respected in my life. So I had always hoped that maybe one-day communities and local governments could actually aspire to bring greatness out of people. The launch of the Forsyth County Freedom Federation is that dream made real. So, I would have to say that my greatest accomplishment for 2020 was organizing a group of Forsyth County residents with various skills towards the single vision of building a community that represents and works for them.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: I’m not going to lie, I don’t really think I have the words to express how I as a Black woman I have felt for 2020. For much of the year, I have had to suppress my frustration and disappointment to get by and do some measure of good for my friends and chosen family. What I will say is that I have learned that no one is going to fix all that we have found to be broken. If we have the wisdom to see what is wrong with our society then it up to us to find the cure and that daunting but I am surprisingly optimistic that there are enough of us who are ready to step in and see to it that things are different this time. I think 2021 will be a year of surprises.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A:My hopes for 2021 are that people will resist the great temptation to forget the disappointments of 2020 and get involved in some effort to fundamentally change who gets to shape our communities. My work with the Freedom Federation will continue by offering more opportunities to skill people up in the ways that will prepare them to be authentically involved and co-govern in Forsyth.
Kellie Easton is the executive director of Action4Equity, which is an organization that is “building a movement to advance equity for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in the areas of academic achievement, access to high-quality instruction, and safe and healthy school environments.”
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: This year, Action4Equity was able to develop greater infrastructure in order to strengthen our work within and outside of the education system. I believe this is our greatest accomplishment because it gives us the ability to explore, build awareness, and advocate for policies in partnership and on behalf of those impacted the most by a public education system that was not designed with all children and their families in mind.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: Being a Black woman in 2020 provided an opportunity to do what many Black women before me have done— step up in ways that only Black women can. In a white supremacist patriarchal society, there is no one more capable of conveying the underlying pain of the American political system than a Black woman. While I personally find it dangerous to celebrate Black women solely in this manner, it is certainly worth acknowledging the strength in which Black women often find ourselves having to be the voice of the oppressed. That feeling is empowering, challenging, exhausting, and at times coercive. Nevertheless, 2020 has also been liberating for me as a Black woman. My most important takeaway is that I get to choose what battles I will fight. There will always be battles to fight and win but not every battle is worth fighting. However, when we decide to take on a battle it is important to ensure that we’re in it to win it because with every battle there is guaranteed to be collateral damage. I can take on battles courageously knowing that even the smallest victories won are not only tied to previous movements but they can also become tied to battles we will fight in the future. So, I believe it is imperative for us to choose the battles we will fight and not allow society, or the current climate to do all the choosing for us. This way can build upon a solid foundation while also maintaining the perspective of long-term objectives. For many reasons, this has been a solidifying aspect of my work this year, especially when it came to the superintendent position.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: My hope is to institutionalize the work of Action4Equity in 2021 in ways that are both transformational and exemplary. We’re seeking the type of system change that will only be achieved and maintained by cultural change. In 2021, every organization, leader and concerned citizen, parent, educator, organizer, etc., that comes into meaningful community with Action4Equity will experience our expectation of greater accountability. Greater accountability first to ourselves and then among one another. Structural change begins on a heart level and must permeate one’s consciousness. Lackadaisical leadership that fails to drive change where it matters the most (in issues of human rights) is the result of lower human consciousness. As we work to produce a flourishing, inclusive, and equitable community via the education system, we’re going to hold ourselves to a higher standard of being and hope to influence others to do the same.
Samantha Foxx is an urban farmer, beekeeper and owner of Mother’s Finest Family Farms.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: My biggest accomplishment is this year, was being able to continue to grow food and be of service to my community during this global pandemic. Also, having the ability to create wellness products that have been so vital to so many families at this time. I am thankful, that I was in a position to help others and have the ability to supply healthy food options and educate on the importance of addressing community wellness as a whole.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: It has felt empowering to be a Black woman in 2020 and representing other Black women through my work. It has inspired women globally, to be more interested in farming as well as beekeeping. I think that the most important takeaway was that planting a seed is powerful and I consider it a revolutionary act. I hope others get to experience that power, as well as we enter into 2021.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: My hopes for 2021 is to continue to expand growing food. I hope to be able to get back out in the community and continue to educate kids about being stewards to this land as well as the role pollinators play in our ecosystem. I hope that the seeds I am planting encourages other families to learn to be more self-sufficient.
Hatasha Carter is the president and co-founder of the grassroots, mutual aid organization Sistas 4 Change Winston-Salem.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: Our greatest accomplishment is definitely our Community Eatz Initiative. We have dedicated ourselves to feeding our community twice a week in areas no one else wants to improve, or have forgotten about. None of us have ever forgotten how it feels to go hungry and we want to make sure our brothers and sisters on the East side of town don’t forget that we are there for them.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: Being a woman in 2020 her been powerful— hard, but powerful. More than ever, we have our chance to make an impact, and what better time than now. Being Black in Winston had forced us to come out of our comfort zones to fight harder than we have before for injustices that seem to have taken their toll on our city. I’ve learned patience can drive motivation and hope others soon learn the same.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: In 2021, we have so many plans! Our biggest, however, is the sentiment of our new cooking program for children... we plan to make this available by summer 2021.
Ayo Powell is the vice president and co-founder of S4CWS.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: Starting S4CWS has been my greatest accomplishment this year. Coming together with three other passionate women of color to become a resource for the communities here in Winston Salem has been an amazing experience. S4CWS was started with a mutual passion that we all wanted to do “something” more. It grew from the embers of the Black Lives Matter movement this summer and has become a flame of its own. In the short time, we have been in existence it has been a blessing to see the smiles and tears on the faces of the families and individuals we have been honored to help. It reinforces why we started our organization.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: Being a Black Woman in America has always felt like the short end of the stick, so to speak. We bear the curse of being ‘too strong’ but needing to be at the same time, and 2020 showed us why this strength is needed.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: As we move into 2021, there’s so much on in the future for S4CWS. First, we want to see our Community Eatz program continue to flourish and build more relationships with those that want to fill the hunger gap. I would like to see us join forces with a few other local grassroots organizations to maybe mentor, or work with the youth, and start a program the engages them and helps to keep them away from the streets— a place that is a safe haven and fosters creativity and mental awareness. The children really are the future and it’s time for the villages to step back in to help raise them.
Ikulture Chandler is one of the co-organizers with Hate Out of Winston, which is a group of “ragtag radicals fighting for Black lives through policy change.” In 2020, Hate Out amplified the demands of OMNIBUS, a group of Winston-Salem Black firefighters who alleged a toxic culture of racism within the WSFD, and has been calling for the City of Winston-Salem to reallocate funds from the $78 million Winston-Salem Police Department budget to the community.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: I would say, my greatest accomplishment was educating myself more on the importance of Black women— what it means to be my own advocate and what it means to use my voice to stand up and defend my own people. Placing myself in uncomfortable places, acknowledging my own Blackness, and not code-switching to fit into white society. I am an advocate for the speechless, a voice for my culture— for women and men to be able to express their anger, fear, and pain. I am more than willing to communicate that to a world that consistently overlooks the pain of Black men and women and pretends to be colorblind to systemic and economic racism.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: Being a Black woman in 2020 has been no different than being a Black woman in any year— I personally believe the fight and the cycle of being Black are always the same. We seriously are always placed into positions where we can’t have it all— having a degree isn’t enough, having a house, having a car just isn’t enough and that with and without children. If any of those things fell apart, we are basically back to the beginning, and all of are hard work has gone to waste for what? A system that is not set to help us stand! I hope that Black women (with and without kids) will be acknowledged and praised for their strength for simply holding on. I’ve learned sharing these common situations with Black women shows them that someone is out there allowing their everyday reality to be made known to others because I am living through it year after year.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: Right now, I am dealing with a high-risk pregnancy and will be in the early months of 2021. Once I return, I will continue on into projects for resume-building and job searching. In terms of Hate Out, I plan on following up with OMNIBUS, who is waiting for WPR Consultants to finish their investigation. I’m hopeful for more updates regarding the fire training program. We are still pushing for answers regarding the Ella Crawley case! It has been a pleasure working alongside Miranda Jones and the other Hate Out of Winston members. We won’t stop putting our best efforts into seeking continuous justice and change for our system in 2021.
Camille Adair is a doula, the owner/founder of Bird, Bees and Babies, and an organizer with Hate Out of Winston.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: 2020 is a year where you don’t get to answer this question without stuffing down enormous shared grief to remember your gratitude for simply surviving, first and foremost. While I survived, I pushed for cohesion and solidarity among groups at the beginning of Winston’s protest season. By the end of the year, I watched the collaborative efforts of the community grow roots. There are enough activists and allies in Winston to make a presence anywhere we want when we support each other.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: I will spare you the detailed mosaics of trauma I’ve incurred, and utilize this moment to say it was my own slice of liberation to be Black and be loved; to be Black and be supported; to be Black and be alive. I do hope everyone remembers the sounds of their own and the voices around them. I hope they never forget how powerful they were. All this work is possible because we showed up, we participated, and we kept going. There is power in the people.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: It’s easy to dream about better tomorrow’s after a year like this; consequently, I’m aiming low and simply hoping for just that. I hope for everyone a better tomorrow.
Quamekia Shavers is a local activist and organizer who served as the 2018-2020 president of the Young Democrats of Forsyth County, and as a member of the Winston-Salem City Council’s Community Investment Review Committee.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: My greatest accomplishments of this year were participating in local protests; fighting racial injustice within our law-enforcement system—locally and nationally; creating and motivating young people, minority community members, and first-time voters to vote in the primary and general elections; serving my last year as the president of the Young Democrats of Forsyth County ended on such a big win and all of our creativeness and persistence come to fruition; being selected to serve on the Community Investment Review Committee under the Winston-Salem City Council to help propose strategic ideas of how $1 million should be allocated to constituents; and purchasing a home and securing my real estate licenses before the year ended.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: Prior to 2020, it has always been difficult being a Black woman because we always feel that we are undesired, underestimated, and unprotected; when in fact, we are some of the most strategic and intelligent individuals known to mankind— we are typically behind the success of many. Being a part of helping a Democrat win the presidency and going over and beyond helping my sorority sister, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, secure the opportunity to be the first female vice president, lets me know to continue to always reach for whatever my heart desires.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: My desire for 2021, as I just secured my real estate licenses in the state of North Carolina, is to encourage and educate minorities to purchase homes. Home ownership is such a great opportunity, and I want others to experience this joy! I also plan to take the Law School Admissions Test in April of 2021 and apply for law school in the fall.
Natasha Smith is a political strategist, the senior digital strategist at Run the World Digital, and the Forsyth County Democratic Party’s Voter Contact Committee co-chair.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: 2020 was a whirlwind of a year. I had the honor of working on some amazing campaigns - Desiree Tims, Dr. Cameron Webb, Dana Balter, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester’s Congressional campaigns just to name a few. And I’m currently fundraising for an amazing group in Georgia (New Georgia Project) whose work could help deliver the United States Senate. So, this has been a year of unbelievable highs. But 2020 really tried its best to knock us all down. The fact that I’m still standing as we head into 2021 is my greatest accomplishment. Between COVID and the election, this year has had me in constant motion. I’m a political strategist, so I’m accustomed to busy election years, but with the addition of COVID (and virtual learning and social distancing), this was a year that no amount of prep could save.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: This has been an amazing year in terms of showcasing all that Black women can do. Seeing what my sisters in action have done this year is what keeps my going some days. This has been another year that #TrustBlackWomen and #BelieveBlackWomen have been trending hashtags on social media, and my biggest takeaway is that I hope people finally start doing it. There’s not an area of my life where a Black woman hasn’t been the person who stepped up and got us over the finish line, yet when it’s time for organizational meetings and elections, somehow Black women aren’t nominated for leadership roles.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: I test for Black Belt at Tiger Kim’s Taekwondo in August. As a former dancer and figure skater, taekwondo was the last thing I ever thought I’d enjoy, but it’s changed my life. On the professional front, stay tuned— big things are coming!
High Point
Chanel Davis is a journalist, CEO/founder of the public relations firm, Humbly Press’d, and the president of the Triad Association of Black Journalists, an affiliate chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: Aside from just surviving from day to day, I would say that my biggest accomplishment this year would be solidifying my business. I’ve been freelancing for roughly five or six years now, and didn’t have a name, just my name. This year, I finally had enough courage and motivation to register everything. With that said, this year, from a business perspective, I went from surviving to thriving. I’m pretty proud of the ability to thrive during a pandemic.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: This year has been especially heavy. It was especially heavy and fast for Black journalists. We went from Arbery, Taylor, Floyd, to COVID to protests. From protests back to COVID to a racially-charged election that threatened to split the nation and isolated family gatherings. It’s been a lot. This year I felt compelled, more than ever, to tell people’s stories. From those who faced systemic and institutionalized racism, to those who had inspirational tales, wisdom and growth to expound upon. Helping people leave a legacy and paving the way for others who watch from the shadows or will walk in their shoes, 2020, with all its twists and turns, was about the people in more ways than one. It was important for me to be able to chronicle and give voice to that in some form or fashion. The most important takeaway for me this year is to always be ready and to be grateful. If you didn’t know how to pivot this year, your business suffered. It was especially important to be prepared for whatever life threw at you in 2020. It was also important to appreciate where you were in life and what you had. There have been so many losses (physically, emotionally, financially, etc. ) this year that it was important for me to take inventory and appreciate all of the things that I have.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: It is my hope that 2021 brings about a positive change for the nation, compassion and grace from others, and the ability to be able to love past the hate. From a personal standpoint, I like to continue to grow Humbly Press’d, get some long-form projects started and finished, collect more contracts and grow as a journalist, mother, and Black woman.
Phyllis Bridges is a historian, chair of the High Point Preservation Society, CEO/project developer of Yalik’s African-American Art & Cultural Center, co-chair of the Coltrane Project, and board member of the Washington Street Historical Preservation Society.
Q: What was your greatest accomplishment of this year? Why?
A: My greatest accomplishments this year, were two-fold: receiving the “Award of Excellence,” and the “Lighthouse Achievement Award” from the North Carolina Society of Historians. This year, I presented three entries to the society, all documenting past and present history in High Point’s African-American community; a booklet that chronicled 400 years of African-American History hosted by the High Point Commemoration for 400 Years of African-American History. I, along with two other executive board members, and approximately 12 committee members partnered with several organizations in the city to present African-American history through art, dance, lectures, workshops, drama, and other mediums. (To our knowledge, High Point may have been the only city in the state to recognize the 400 year celebration for the entire year.) The second part of that was articles submitted to the High Point Enterprise highlighting some of the most prominent African-American citizens and Black organizations of our past responsible for vital contributions to our community. (The articles are published weekly.) Last, was a short film, titled the Forgotten Ones, this film exposes the legacy laid to rest in Oakwood cemetery’s “Colored Section.” It is where our earliest Black settlers are buried, people such as Henry Clay Davis, a former stagecoach driver, and Annie Pitts a former slave who was owned by one of High Point’s early founders. You ask why these were my greatest accomplishments— it is my mission, my passion, and it is me staying unapologetically in my lane. Someone must preserve and tell the stories of the past in order to ensure we move the next generation forward through and around future obstacles. So, receiving the Lighthouse Achievement Award was more than an honor. The comments from the judges read: The Lighthouse Achievement Award is celebrating YOU — the passion and artistry you poured into all three of the pieces through which you immortalized events and personalities important to the story.
Q: How has it felt being a Black woman in 2020 amid everything that has happened this year? What do you think was the most important takeaway and what have you learned or hope others learn from your work and success this year?
A: All I know is being a Black woman in 2020 couldn’t change that; continuing to be determined, strong, vigilant, and driven are all necessary traits, all the time. However, what 2020 has sparked for me and many of us, as quarantine set in, is ‘Get ‘er done. Now!’ and make more of an impact in the African-American community, now. My takeaway is that time is a critical commodity, and during a pandemic, all you have is time to think about how to better spend it. If you are capable and have the means to continue doing what you love to do, keep pushing, don’t stop. We may not be able to choose the time, but we can better prepare for the time.
Q: What are your hopes for 2021– Is there anything you are working toward right now that you hope to see flourish?
A: My hope for 2021 is like most, that we get the pandemic under control. People need to heal— physically and emotionally. And that we recognize that what was once normal, will not be our new normal. The world is different. We are different. Let’s re-enter society differently, with more compassion, kindness, and reverence for human life. If what they say about ‘Absence makes the heart grow fonder,’ we gotta be crazy about each other after this! At least I hope so. May many of our racial ills be eased when we come back together again. I am currently working on my final and biggest project. For the last several years, I have been laying the foundation for this project, giving the community glimpses along the way, but they didn’t know it! I’m so grateful for these opportunities, like YES! Weekly, which supports the fruits of my labor and the team I work with. I’m asking the community for their continued support on this final quest. Together, we can leave a historical mark deep and wide on our city— I couldn’t do without them. So, with that being said, please continue to follow me on social media to see what hints I’ll be dropping! It will all be revealed soon.
