WINSTON-SALEM, NC (OCTOBER 12, 2020)—The Winston-Salem Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Initiative will present its annual update and fundraiser Thurs., Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be streamed online.
The October 15 event is themed “Whatever it Takes: Supporting our Educators and Students of Color” and will feature a panel discussion focused on equity in education. Panel guests include Constance Lindsay, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill, who has done extensive research on diversity among the educator workforce; Roshanda McCrimmon, Assistant Principal at Parkland High School and a Black Philanthropy Initiative advisory board member; and Christopher Mack, a parent of a 4th grade student in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
For more information and to register, visit wsfoundation.org/register-bpi.
About the Black Philanthropy Initiative
Launched in 2007, the Black Philanthropy Initiative serves as a model for rethinking philanthropy in Forsyth County’s Black community. Through engagement and encouragement, the Black Philanthropy Initiative educates people to use their philanthropic strengths of time, talent, and treasure to impact meaningful change and address identified needs in the Black community. Over the course of the past nine years, the Black Philanthropy Initiative has provided over $237,000 in program grants to local nonprofits.
For more information on The Winston-Salem Foundation and the Black Philanthropy Initiative, visit wsfoundation.org/BPI.
