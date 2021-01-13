The Black Philanthropy Initiative (BPI) is now accepting applications for its Impact Grants program. BPI’s Impact Grants are investments in local programs, projects, and initiatives that support issues impacting Black communities in Forsyth County.
For this February 2021 Impact Grants cycle, BPI will support work focused on the four key areas in its Rethinking Philanthropy report (education, jobs and wages, poverty, and civic engagement) as well as criminal justice reform or racial justice efforts.
- Organizations may apply for grants of up to $1,000.
- Applicants must be groups/organizations with annual budgets of less than $150,000.
- Priority will be given to Black-led organizations and programs.
- Priority will be given to organizations and programs that work within predominately Black neighborhoods (including 27101, 27105 and 27107).
BPI is requesting video applications (instead of written applications) to help minimize the time it takes for organizations to apply. The application deadline is midnight, Tues., Feb. 9.
For more information or to apply online, visit www.bpiws.org and scroll down to the "Grants" section.
The Black Philanthropy Initiative is a 100% Black-led initiative of The Winston-Salem Foundation launched in 2007 that explicitly, not exclusively, focuses its grantmaking and programming on needs identified in the local Black community. Over the course of the past 12 years, the Black Philanthropy Initiative has provided over $298,000 in program grants to local nonprofits. For more information, visit bpiws.org.
