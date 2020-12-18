The Black Philanthropy Initiative (BPI) announces $60,000 in grants awarded through its Advancing Equity in Education grant program.
The Fall 2020 grant cycle focused on addressing systemic barriers that make it more difficult for students of color to reach their full academic potential. BPI prioritized Black-led organizations as well as organizations that were actively engaging students, parents, and educators of color in the design and implementation of their programs.
Grants were awarded to:
LEAD Girls of NC Inc – $10,000 to help middle school girls boost literacy and develop critical social and emotional skills
My Brother's Second Chance – $10,000 to provide direct services and support to students of color and their families
Neighborhood's Hands – $10,000 to provide tutoring support for elementary students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Sherman Academy Inc – $10,000 for a parent mentor program and culturally-responsive math and reading materials
St. Paul United Methodist Church – $5,000 to support a remote learning site providing services to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students
The Dream Team Foundation, Inc – $10,000 to support a remote learning site providing services to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students
Triad Cultural Arts, Inc – $5,000 to support a mentoring program focused on literacy for 3rd grade African-American boys
BPI's focus on Advancing Equity in Education comes from the data in its Rethinking Philanthropy report released in 2018, which reveals how systemic inequities have disproportionately affected the Black population.
BPI currently offers two grant programs: Impact Grants and Advancing Equity in Education Grants, and in 2020 alone, BPI has provided over $100,000 in grants to local programs and initiatives that are working to improve outcomes for Black communities in Forsyth County. Funding its grantmaking programs comes from the Black Philanthropy Fund, which is supported through community donations.
###
The Black Philanthropy Initiative is a 100% Black-led initiative of The Winston-Salem Foundation launched in 2007 that explicitly, not exclusively, focuses its grantmaking and programming on needs identified in the local Black community. Over the course of the past twelve years, the Black Philanthropy Initiative has provided over $298,000 in program grants to local nonprofits. For more information, visit bpiws.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.