Greensboro, NC – July 27, 2020 – Ben & Jerry’s Black-owned Scoop Shops in North Carolina are offering a free scoop of their famous chunks and swirls to any customer who donates to WE ARE, a statewide anti-racist education organization.
The offer comes shortly after the murder of George Floyd and numerous protests over racial injustice. Ben & Jerry’s issued a statement saying we must dismantle white supremacy.
“We’ve always led with our values at Ben & Jerry’s,” said Antonio McBroom, co-owner of the Scoop Shops in Greensboro and five other shops throughout the Sun Belt. “The work we’ve done on criminal justice reform and systemic racism over the last five years has been incredibly meaningful to us and to our team.” McBroom is part of a franchise leadership team that is 90% composed of people of color, with employees (scoopers) who are similarly diverse.
Those scoopers were happy to reopen the shop at 3332 W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro recently, with takeout and delivery offered daily, noon-10 pm. Customers can donate to WE ARE in store or provide online proof for a free scoop.
All menu items are available to go including cones, cups, milkshakes, sundaes, pints and cakes. Customers are asked to order ahead at www.benjerry.com/takeout.
