Black Magnolia goes brick & mortar

The last time YES! Weekly profiled baker and pastry chef Veneé Pawlowski, her Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie, which she was then operating out of her home in Greensboro’s College Hill, was already getting national attention. Her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Cinnamon Rolls had just won her a $5,000 prize in General Mills Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest, and were selling like something much more crazy-delicious than hotcakes.
But those rolls, inspired by the classic British dessert banoffee pie and combining banana-cinnamon filling, bourbon-banana caramel, cream, homemade English toffee and toasted pecans, were sold via her Facebook page and website, and to lucky customers who ordered them at Double Oaks Bed & Breakfast each Sunday before they sold out.
On Saturday, they sold out at least twice at her new brick-and-mortar store at 1162 Revolution Mill Drive.
Normally (if that word can be used for a store that had its soft opening on Tuesday, August 9), she gets there a little after 5 a.m., unlocks the door at 7, restocks at 10:30 and noon, and closes at 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, she opened at 8 a.m. and posted “Cinnamon Rolls SOLD OUT” on the Black Magnolia Facebook page at 8:55.
When we got there at 11:50 a.m., she said she’d have more in 15 minutes. My photo of the delicious-looking rolls, covered in roasted pecans and shimmering golden syrup, was taken at 12:11 p.m. They were gone by 12:15, before I could order one.
But that’s okay. The maple bacon cornmeal donuts were sublime, and the Everything Chive Biscuit was so wonderful it seemed almost absurd when she called it “our basic biscuit,” but then described it as “a handmade everything-blend with black sesame seeds, white sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and poppy seeds.”
Pawlowski said that she’s been working 12 to 14 hours a day, which she always expected after her forthcoming grand opening, but hadn’t intended to be doing so just yet.
“It’s been very surreal. I’ve been on autopilot just trying to meet the demand, as it’s been way more of a turnout than I expected. I thought my soft opening would actually be soft, kind of slow and sleepy with this little bakery tucked away in this huge mill complex, and I’d have time to work out the kinks as business slowly grew.”
Instead, she’s already hired two new employees and is preparing to offer a delivery and catering position to a third. She already has her husband Ian working full-time.
Obviously, she’s known Ian for a while, but both the people she’s already hired and the one she wants to hire are far from strangers. “These are people I’ve known for over a decade, and they’re great, and it feels really cool to be able to give jobs to my friends.”
The last time she and Ian worked together, he was her boss, although they were already married.
“Prior to the previous time we worked for the same business, we always have separate schedules. We are both foodies who love experimenting in the kitchen and are always doing that at home. Then we worked at White and Wood for a brief period, when I was the pastry chef there, but that was a very different dynamic. He was my boss, and was a bit stern with me for a very good and wise reason, as he had to demonstrate to the other staff that he wasn’t showing his wife any favors.”
Now the tables are turned, but she refuses to call herself his boss.
“He’s fantastic, just such a good guy that I love so dearly. And now we know what to expect. We’re experimenting and growing and having fun in the kitchen together, and that’s really awesome. He’s my partner rather than an employee, but I do have to train him.”
When told that all wives have to do that, she laughed. “I’ve already trained him as a husband, but am now training him as a pâtissier.”
But Veneé herself has been training, or rather, re-training, with her mentor, award-winning French baker Julien Vicard.
“He gave me my first shot at baking when I was a barista at Loaf Bakery on Elm Street. Then he took me with him when he went to Blue Margarita, which had its problems, but an amazing baking program, as it was in the old Ganache building.”
She described herself as overjoyed and humbled to be trained by him again. “He’s helping us out with our wonderful croissant dough, and I’m going to be training with him to get reacquainted with Viennoiserie.”
When interviewed by YES! Weekly last year, Veneé said, “I call my business Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie because I’m Black, Southern, and French.” While a French term, Viennoiserie means breakfast pastries made in the style of Vienna. Despite being named after the capital of Austria, Viennoiserie became associated with French patisserie after the Vienna-born 19th-century soldier, baker, and newspaper publisher August Zang opened a bakery and pastry shop in Paris in 1839.
“It essentially means laminated pastry.”
In pastry-making, lamination is the process of repeatedly folding and rolling butter into dough to create the super-thin layers that give croissants their signature flaky texture and honeycomb interior structure.
“It’s something that I always wanted to be able to really do, but before now, haven’t done on my own commercially. In the past, I’ve assisted doing it in restaurants, and have learned the process and made it at home by myself, but this will be the first time I’ve done it in quantity. Having access to a dough sheeter has made such a difference. I can do it, but it’s about a two-day process, and it’s really awesome of Julien to help us out right now, and for me to be able to continue my pasty training and do the dough myself. It’s been a while because I usually just do a rough puff and things for morning buns and stuff, but to do a really nice wonderfully-layered croissant, that’s where he’s a master.”
Her menu has varied over her first week, with such experiments as the s’mores croissants that were a delicious success, but cinnamon rolls and biscuits have remained staples.
“I’m also going to be expanding to my cakes and pies. I’ve got salted honey pie and buttermilk bourbon pie planned. The salted honey pie is an inspiration from a really old friend of mine, who works in Buxton Hollow in Asheville. It’s a barbecue place, but they have an amazing dessert program, and I remember a few years ago, they posted their salted honey pie and I thought, man, I’ve got to make that. So, I do mine with gingerbread cornmeal crust and citrus whipped cream on the side, and a sprinkle of salt on top. It’s absolutely to die for, and something I want to introduce to the menu.”
There’s also the cannoli cake she said was “super-popular” when she introduced it at a previous bakery.
“It was Black Magnolia’s first signature cake, inspired by my friend Lexy Maddox, who’s an amazing Italian pastry chef who had a pastry shop with her mother in Jamestown. She was the pastry chef I actually took over from at Table 16, which was my first pastry job many years ago. Being able to know people like this, and find inspiration in their art, and taking that craft and making it into something else is so cool.”
Although born in New Haven, Connecticut, Veneé lives around the corner from the UNCG campus strip where she grew up. “I’m a longtime lover of Tate Street. I think I’m third generation Tater-Tot.”
And now she has her own business that’s also a second home.
“Unlike when I was working for someone else, my daughter Amelia gets to be here. She normally is there with one of her grandmothers, and has got her dinosaurs and other little toys and things, and her tablet. She can nap in the office and the back is set up as a space she can play in.”
She says she couldn’t ask for a better situation.
“One of the reasons I started this business, other than the obvious facts that I love pastry and I love baking, is that I want to have something to give to my kids. I love that it can be a family business. My son has another job, but at the same, he’ll always have this if he wants it, and can come hang out and make some money and learn.”
Black Magnolia Patisserie is in a cozy walk-in (but not sit-down) space down a short stairway at 1162 Revolution Mill Drive beside Cugino Forno. As of this writing, classic cinnamon rolls are $5 each, $9 for two, $15 for four, and $21 for six. Bourbon Banoffee rolls are $6, $11, $19, and $24. Biscuits are $4 plain, and $6 for an egg-n-cheese sandwich.
Orders can be placed via the webform at blackmagnoliagso.com or by emailing blackmagnoliagso@gmail.com.
