Black Luxe & Company Announces 4th Annual Black Business Expo
Retail expo seeks Black-owned businesses in the Triad
HIGH POINT, North Carolina – The Black Luxe Expo is returning to High Point on Saturday, September 9 from 2 until 8 p.m.
Back for its fourth year, the free one-day expo historically draws thousands of attendees and features premier Black-owned businesses from around the Triad, transforming the High Point Theater into a high-energy, outdoor shopping experience, and a celebration of Black culture, community, and entrepreneurship.
“For three years we have had the honor of showcasing the rich entrepreneurial culture that exists within High Point’s Black community,” said Whitney Middlebrooks, owner of Black Luxe & Company, and host of the Black Luxe Expo. “Now in our fourth year, we are excited to continue shining a light on that culture and celebrating local businesses that are committed to partnering with Black-owned brands.”
The Black Luxe Expo will feature live music, food trucks, and mainstage entertainment, but with shopping being the highlight of the event, careful attention is given to selecting exhibitors, which range from apparel and beauty brands to artists and publishers.
“The Expo is designed to be a premier shopping experience, so, when selecting our featured businesses, I’m looking for the level of quality, service, and uniqueness those businesses will offer attendees,” Middlebrooks said. “These are important factors when trying to build partnerships and increase your business’s exposure.”
Businesses interested in being featured are invited to submit an exhibitor application by Saturday, August 19. Exhibitor fees start at $80 for select booths, with discounted rates available to members of and subscribers to The Buy Black Guide, a resource listing of Black-owned businesses in the Triad. To apply, visit: http://bit.ly/41enZ2d
Volunteers are also needed. To apply, visit: https://www.blackluxeco.com/volunteer
For more information about the Black Luxe Expo, contact Whitney Middlebrooks at (336) 491-1675 or email info@blackluxeco.com.
Event Details: 2023 Black Luxe Expo
When: Saturday, September 9, 2023
Where: High Point Theater, 220 East Commerce Ave, High Point, NC 27260
Time: 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
