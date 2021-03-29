As bullish comments toward Bitcoin continue to be rolled out by crypto advocates, billionaires, and top analysts from financial services powerhouses, a closer look at BTC’s current technical setup seem to flashing strong warning signals about a slowdown in the coin’s latest positive momentum.
Is it possible that Bitcoin has hit its top when it reached $61,781? Can this be the beginning of a recessionary cycle for the world’s most famous cryptocurrency?
In the following article, we will take a closer look at what the current technical situation is suggesting, along with what analysts seem to be thinking, to possibly outline if a bear market for the crypto king is a possibility in this current environment.
Everybody is buying, what can possibly go wrong?
Bitcoin trading has become a popular activity among retail investors, especially since October last year when PayPal, the world’s largest digital payment platform, launched a feature that allowed millions of users to buy and sell BTC and other limited selection of cryptocurrencies with only a few clicks.
Since then, the price of BTC has nearly quintupled, moving from around $12,000 per coin to more than $60,000 recently.
Meanwhile, this increased appetite for cryptocurrencies has also been fueled by the inflation narrative, as crypto buyers seem to believe that the government’s strong intervention through fiscal and monetary stimulus during the pandemic will lead to the sustained debasement of fiat currencies due to an upcoming spike in inflation rates across the world.
As a result, most Bitcoin advocates are now categorizing the cryptocurrency as “gold 2.0” or “digital gold”.
The retail frenzy has been accompanied by some degree of institutional involvement, the latest being Tesla’s $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase, while the company has also informed its customers that they can now pay for the company’s electric vehicles in BTC as well.
What can possibly go wrong in a world where the consensus is that Bitcoin will continue to move higher?
As many investors believe, extremes in the market tend to be followed by strong reversals, primarily because experienced traders can use these opportunities to squeeze the market in the opposite direction.
How can a long squeeze occur with Bitcoin?
Data from Datamish.com shows that at the moment this is written, nearly 96% of Bitcoin positions were long positions, which shows how extreme the current market sentiment is.
In a scenario like this, deep-pocketed players can take the opportunity to short-sell a big stack of Bitcoin in hopes that weak-handed traders sell their holdings to keep their losses in check – which would result in a slippery slope for BTC as others could considering selling their BTC holdings as well if the price dives deep enough.
A situation of this nature is called a long-squeeze and the current overly-bullish sentiment could be the perfect environment for such a strategy.
How likely it is that a long-squeeze takes place shortly?
Although nobody can predict with 100% accuracy if or when a long-squeeze can happen, the latest price action in BTC seems to be validating this thesis, as there is a pronounced bearish divergence in the coin’s momentum even as the price has continued to climb to all-time highs.
The chart above shows the strength of this divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) – a technical indicator that measures momentum by comparing how the price is behaving in relation to its past fluctuations.
Meanwhile, a similar divergence can be spotted in the MACD oscillator, another momentum indicator that measures how the price has been behaving compared to a couple of short-term exponential moving averages.
What these divergences tell us is that the momentum in the price action is slowing down, which is usually followed by a sharp pullback.
The more pronounced the divergence, the more likely it is that a strong downturn could be around the corner and this appears to be the case for Bitcoin.
The size and strength of that pullback are hard to estimate as there is a lot of buying interest out there at the moment, but as people on Wall Street tend to say: “nothing like price to change sentiment”.
In any case, if you believe that this is a possibility as well you can either tighten your stop-loss price or you can take some profits off the table if you have been sitting on a green balance for a while now.
