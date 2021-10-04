Biscuitville’s “Breakfast After Dark” Fundraiser Returns in 2021 to Benefit Hundreds of Local Community Organizations
GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2021)—Biscuitville Fresh Southern® will open 65 of its restaurants for one night only on Tuesday, October 12, as part of its annual fundraising event— “Breakfast After Dark.” Biscuitville restaurants, which usually open at 5 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., will reopen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 12 for drive-through and take-out services.
Biscuitville pledges 20 percent of food and beverage sales generated during the evening’s event to 611 schools and community organizations throughout the Triad, Triangle, Fayetteville and Virginia communities where Biscuitville operates. Breakfast After Dark has raised more than $23,000 for schools and various other charitable organizations in previous years. In 2020, the in-person event was canceled for community safety. However, they matched all prior year participants’ donation amounts and awarded new participants a $100 gift card for signing up.
“Biscuitville is grateful to be engaged with community organizations all year. We are excited to be able to extend our support within the community by bringing back Breakfast After Darkfor 2021,” Biscuitville President & CEO Kathie Niven said. “We understand the importance of these organizations to our communities, and I always look forward to enjoying some of our fresh, Southern breakfast favorites at night, knowing that it is going to support a local organization and help our neighbors.”
All Biscuitville restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia (excluding the Albemarle and Elon University locations) will participate in Breakfast After Dark. An up-to-date list of local schools and charitable organizations that will benefit from Breakfast After Dark at each restaurant can be found at: https://biscuitville.com/breakfast-after-dark/participants.
About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs over 1,200 people and operates 66 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.
