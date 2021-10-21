Biscuitville’s “Breakfast After Dark” Fundraiser Raises $34,000 to Benefit Hundreds of Local Community Organizations
GREENSBORO, NC (October 20, 2021)—Biscuitville Fresh Southern® raised a record-breaking $34,000 in its annual fundraising event - “Breakfast After Dark”. The restaurant, which usually opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m., reopened from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 12th. The $34,000 raised from 20% of sales that evening will benefit 611 participating community organizations in the Triad, Triangle, Fayetteville, and Virginia communities where Biscuitville operates.
All Biscuitville restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia (excluding the Albemarle and Elon University locations) participated in Breakfast After Dark. A list of local schools and charitable organizations that will benefit from Breakfast After Dark at each restaurant can be found at: https://biscuitville.com/breakfast-after-dark/participants.
About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs 2000 people and operates 65 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.
