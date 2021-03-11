GREENSBORO, N.C. (MARCH 11, 2021) – McKinley Greer, Jenna Hiera and Jasmine Daniels have taken on new roles at the beginning of the year at Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, a local family-owned restaurant widely known for its authentic, Southern cooking that’s fresh, scratch-made and uses locally sourced ingredients.
Greer has been named Guest Analytics Manager at Biscuitville. She joined the company’s marketing team in October 2018 as a Guest Analytics Specialist. Previously, she was a part of the Biscuitville operations team and served in various other roles throughout the company. Greer handles all guest analytic information as well as leads all demographic research. She also provides guidance to the culinary operations team, which includes insights on guest feedback. This information is necessary in the development of the strategy around innovation. She currently lives in Burlington.
Hiera has been promoted to Finance Manager at Biscuitville. She joined the finance team as a Senior Financial Analyst in 2019. In her new role, Hiera will lead the implementation of Domo, which is a Business Intelligence tool that provides robust reporting, as well as CrunchTime, which is used for back office management at both the restaurant and Support Center levels. She will also partner with the Director of Finance on annual budgets and long-range financial planning. She currently lives in Pittsboro.
Daniels has been promoted to People Excellence Jr. Partner. She has been with Biscuitville since October 2019, when she joined the company as a Recruiting Partner in the People Excellence (Human Resources) department. In her new role, Daniels will continue to support recruiting needs for the support center, field, and distribution center. Additionally, she will lead and manage various projects involving HR processes and talent development activities, and provide increasing People Excellence support to partners, with a focus on leave of absence, employee referrals, and process enhancements with Paycom, the company’s applicant tracking system. She currently lives in Clemmons.
For more information about Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, visit the company’s website at Biscuitville.com. To learn more about available career opportunities within the company, visit biscuitville.com/careers/.
About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular, the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs more than 1,800 people and operates 63 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.