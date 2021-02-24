GREENSBORO, N.C. (FEBRUARY 24, 2021) – Larry Williams has been named Vice President, Supply Chain at Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, a local family-owned restaurant widely known for its authentic, Southern cooking that’s fresh, scratch-made and uses locally sourced ingredients.
Beginning his career with Biscuitville in 1986 as a warehouse worker and delivery driver, Williams has held roles as Biscuitville’s Distribution Center Manager and also Supply Chain Director before his promotion to Vice President.
Williams oversees Biscuitville’s self-distribution system, which is a rarity in the quick service restaurant industry. From the company’s local warehouse space located in Graham, NC, Biscuitville sources all 63 of its locations without the use of any outside distributors. “Self-distribution allows us to provide a level of service to our restaurants that cannot be matched by a third-party,” Williams said. “We can custom fit our systems to meet the needs of our restaurant operators because we have a direct line to our suppliers without any middle-man involvement.”
“Larry has spent years building a highly competitive, efficient, and effective team and warehouse system that offers unparalleled service to our restaurants,” Biscuitville President & CEO Kathie Niven said. “He embodies the Biscuitville values, and we’re grateful for his continued leadership.”
For more information about Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, visit the company’s website at Biscuitville.com.
About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular, the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs more than 1,800 people and operates 63 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.
