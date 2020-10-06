GREENSBORO, N.C. (OCTOBER 6, 2020) – Jeff Linville has been named Vice President of Operations at Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, a local family-owned restaurant widely known for its authentic, Southern cooking, that’s fresh, scratch-made and uses locally sourced ingredients. For more than 20 years, Linville has served in various C-suite and senior management roles within franchised, private equity firms as well as other quick-service restaurants.
“Fresh Southern isn’t just a saying, but rather a foundational value of the Biscuitville community,” Linville said. “This value is apparent in the strategic integration of local partners, the care and quality of fresh handmade food, and the caliber of the people.”
Born and raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, Linville is a graduate of West Virginia University. He currently lives in Greensboro, NC, with his wife.
“Jeff is a veteran of restaurant operations and senior management having worked with some of the industry’s leading brands”, Biscuitville President Kathie Niven said. “He will take the lead role in the continuing evolution of Biscuitville operations. Jeff is an outstanding operator, and his people-first leadership style makes him the perfect fit for Biscuitville. We’re thrilled that Jeff has joined our team and look forward to his leadership impact as we continue our commitment to growth.”
For more information about Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, visit the company’s website at Biscuitville.com.
About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular, the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs more than 1,800 people and operates 64 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.