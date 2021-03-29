GREENSBORO, N.C. (MARCH 29, 2021) – Rusty Everhart has been hired as the Director of IT, Enterprise Applications at Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, a local family-owned restaurant widely known for its authentic, Southern cooking that’s fresh, scratch-made and uses locally sourced ingredients.
As Director of IT, Enterprise Applications, Everhart’s primary responsibility is to oversee all technology systems that support Biscuitville’s operations. From point-of-sale to back-end digital platforms such as business intelligence and reporting tools, he will ensure that everything is running efficiently from both a workstream and a financial return perspective.
Born and raised in Welcome, N.C., Everhart pursued his passion for technology first at Community College and later at Catawba College where he graduated with an undergraduate degree in Information Systems Management. He continued his education at Wake Forest University Babcock Graduate School of Management where he earned his MBA.
Prior to Biscuitville, Everhart garnered vast IT experience, serving in technical leadership roles in the tobacco, software engineering, furniture manufacturing, IT consulting, and telecom industries. He lives in Thomasville, N.C. with his wife and children.
For more information about Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, visit the company’s website at Biscuitville.com.
About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular, the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs more than 1,800 people and operates 63 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.
