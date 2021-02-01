Greensboro Healthcare Worker among Those Being Honored
GREENSBORO, NC (FEBRUARY 1, 2021)—Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, a local family-owned restaurant widely known for its authentic, Southern cooking, is celebrating Black History Month by honoring Kizzmekia Corbett, Jamilla Pinder, and Captain Derrick Smith. During the month of February, Biscuitville is giving away commemorative bookmarks featuring Captain Smith to customers while supplies last. The bookmarks contain a coupon for a free sausage biscuit from Biscuitville for customers’ next visit. Along with Smith, both Corbett and Pinder will be featured online through other digital media.
“Biscuitville is incredibly pleased to recognize the work of Kizzmekia Corbett, Jamilla Pinder, and Captain Derrick Smith during Black History Month,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven said. “We are humbled by their tireless work and many accomplishments, and are honored that we in a small way, can hold them up as leaders who have done so much during their careers to help others—especially during the pandemic. On behalf of everyone at Biscuitville, we thank Kizzmekia, Jamilla, and Derrick.”
Corbettis a leading scientist with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has helped develop one of the most effective COVID-19 vaccines to date. Born in Hurdle Mills, NC, and raised in Hillsborough, she received a BS degree in biological sciences and sociology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. In 2014, Corbett received a PhD degree in microbiology and immunology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is widely regarded as a key player in developing the science that could end the pandemic and yet remains humble about the acclaim. “To be honest, I didn’t realize the level of impact that my visibility might have,” Corbett said. “I do my work because I love my work.”
Pinder is assistant director, healthy communities, at Cone Health, where she has been employed for more than 20 years. Her work was instrumental in helping Cone Health establish its COVID-19 community testing services. Pinder has worked to build partnerships to help other nonprofits, community-based organizations, and faith-based communities come together to address access to care and the social determinants of health that include nutrition, transportation, and housing. She works within communities not just at the neighborhood level, but the block level, advocating for more resources for the underserved and for those who are working hard each day to make ends meet. She received a BS degree in agricultural and environmental systems from North Carolina A&T State University. One of her colleagues said of Pinder, “I cannot think of COVID-19 without thinking of Jamilla as well! She has been at the heart of COVID testing sites by expanding mobile testing. Her dedication to the ever-growing COVID-19 testing needs is beyond anything I've ever seen.”
Captain Smith is a community servant, ordained minister, and Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army serving Henderson, NC, and surrounding counties. Born and raised in Duplin County, NC, he graduated from Mt. Olive College, joined The Salvation Army in 2008, and moved to Henderson in 2019. Captain Smith led a kids’ camp last summer with his wife, Captain Odessa Smith, to assist working parents during the pandemic. They transitioned the camp to continue during the school year in partnership with the Salvation Army Red Shield Club and hosted more than 75 children engaged daily in virtual school. Despite challenging times, he remains perpetually grateful—especially for the Salvation Army’s 35,000 square-foot facility, which was completed in November 2019. “The timing couldn’t have been better,” Captain Smith said. “Every day is a blessing.”
From February 22 to 28, Biscuitville’s Henderson restaurant will contribute 10% of sales to the Salvation Army of Henderson to help further the efforts of Captain Smith in the Henderson community.
About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular, the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs more than 1,800 people and operates 63 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.
