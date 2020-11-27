GREENSBORO, N.C. (NOVEMBER 17, 2020)—Biscuitville Fresh Southern® has canceled its fundraising event “Breakfast After Dark” for 2020. Breakfast After Dark is an annual event that takes place each October when Biscuitville restaurants extend their traditional hours of 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. by reopening during the evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Twenty percent of food and beverage sales during the evening are donated to schools and other nonprofit organizations in local communities throughout the Triad, Triangle, Charlotte, Virginia, and Fayetteville areas.
Last year, Breakfast After Dark raised more than $23,000 for participating organizations. To show its support and commitment to local communities this year, Biscuitville will be matching the donations of those organizations that participated in Breakfast After Dark in 2019.
“This year is very different in the wake of COVID-19. Because of this, we decided that a drive-thru only event simply wouldn’t live up to the standards we’ve set for the Breakfast After Dark fundraiser in years past,” Biscuitville President Kathie Niven said. “No one is more disappointed than we are, but we are pleased to honor the organizations that participated last year by helping them continue their efforts in 2020.”
In addition to matching donations for those who participated in 2019, Biscuitville will also be providing each new organization with a $100 Biscuitville gift card to assist each organization as they assist others.
“At Biscuitville, our goal is to continue making decisions that are in the best interest of our employees and guests. We’re truly saddened to cancel this year’s Breakfast After Dark event, but we’re looking forward to making up for it next year,” Niven said
For more information about Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, visit the company’s website at Biscuitville.com.
About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular, the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs more than 1,800 people and operates 62 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.