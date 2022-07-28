Biscuits Brisket & Beer Ready for Opening at Stock + Grain Assembly
HIGH POINT, North Carolina (July 28, 2022) Biscuits Brisket & Beer, serving classic smoked meats and Texas-style BBQ, biscuits, brisket and beer, announces its opening plans at Stock + Grain Assembly:
• July 28-July 30 - open at 11 a.m.
• July 31 and August 1 (closed)
• Beginning August 2, the restaurant will be open daily at 11 a.m. with a closing time that will vary by the day.
Ryker said since announcing Biscuits Brisket & Beer last year he has enhanced the menu to include options for everyone, including a sampler platter named the “Big Gull” featuring a quarter pound brisket and smoked turkey, one link of spicy chicken sausage and a biscuit with one topping. Biscuit toppings are all locally sourced as much as possible and feature sawmill gravy, local honey, homemade pimento cheese, molasses and fried green tomato.
Biscuits Brisket & Beer utilizes a cashless payment system. All major debit and credit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay, are accepted.
For more information, follow @biscuits_brisket_beer on Instagram and Biscuits-Brisket-Beer on Facebook.
Six other food & beverage partners have opened to date: Yumi Sushi, Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop, Damn Good Dogs, Message Coffee and Bevelry and Cahoots, Stock + Grain Assembly's two neighborhood bars. Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen is the most recent partner to have joined the food hall lineup.
Additional food partners will be announced in the coming months.
About Stock + Grain Assembly
Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) on the first floor of The Outfields’ lead-off building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, the 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace is central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown. More info: stockandgrainhp.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.