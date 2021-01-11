GREENSBORO, N.C. – Executive search firm Charles Aris Inc. has promoted Jody Bischoff, an integral part of the company’s Strategy & Corporate Development recruiting team leading the firm’s Healthcare practice, from senior practice leader to vice president.
“I am humbled, grateful and beyond excited to be stepping into this new role of vice president and continuing the exciting work of helping grow the firm’s Strategy & Corporate Development practice,” Bischoff said. “Over the past 15 years, the firm’s leadership and my colleagues at Charles Aris have become family to me, and I truly could not have reached this milestone without the support and encouragement of every single member of our amazing team.”
Since joining the firm in 2005, Bischoff has recruited across an array of industries including Financial Services and Industrial Manufacturing. She has also worked across multiple functional areas including Sales & Marketing, General Management, Apparel Design and Customer Service. In her tenure, the West Virginia native has helped 81 clients fill mission-critical roles with top talent.
Bischoff’s dedication to the Charles Aris 22 Principles has played an essential role in her success, as her allegiance to the firm goes beyond her commitment to hiring authorities and candidates. She’s a leader on the Charles Aris Community Service Committee, helping organize her colleagues to participate in and donate to numerous volunteer and charitable causes.
Her ability to go the extra mile to further help the firm certainly stands out to Charles Aris chief operating officer Allen Oakley.
“The Charles Aris team is thrilled about Jody’s well-deserved promotion to vice president,” Oakley said. “She is a firmwide cultural beacon and sets the bar for all fellow team members to follow. Her strong work ethic, grit and authentic approach to partnership create meaningful relationships which last decades. She constantly looks for innovative solutions with a strategic mind-set. Jody’s impact on the firm has been vast and we look forward to what the future holds for her in this new leadership role at Charles Aris.”
To learn more about the Charles Aris Healthcare recruiting practice, contact Jody Bischoff at 336-217-9104 or jody.bischoff@charlesaris.com.
About Charles Aris Inc.
Charles Aris Executive Search quickly identifies and delivers world-class leaders who are qualified, available and interested in enhancing a client’s organization. The firm is recognized as the United States affiliate for global executive search alliance InterSearch. For 51 years, clients ranging from Fortune 500 firms to emerging innovators have relied on Charles Aris to place A-level talent in high-demand roles. The firm’s expertise, execution, focus on cultural fit and pinpoint deliverables connect leaders with opportunities worldwide in a variety of industries and functions.
