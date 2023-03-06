Billy Strings sells out two shows at LJVM
(GREENSBORO) - GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings sold out two shows at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (LJVM) over the weekend. The two-night stand (March 3-4), which included a special 100th birthday celebration of legendary North Carolina bluegrass, folk and country music guitarist and songwriter Doc Watson on Friday night, drew more than 19,100 fans to Winston-Salem.
The concerts were booked by the Greensboro Coliseum Complex as part of its agreement with Wake Forest University to book and manage external events at LJVM and other University athletic venues.
“We were thrilled to deliver one of the hottest young touring artists in the country - and two capacity crowds - to Wake Forest University,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “The two sold-out concerts, along with the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum and two comedy shows and one stage play this weekend at the Tanger Center, provides an incredible example of the wide array of live entertainment options we provide for the Piedmont Triad region.”
Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling young artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards,Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards and Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.