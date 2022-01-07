Big Hair Ball Postponed Until April 2
10th Annual Fundraiser to Benefit Family Service of the Piedmont
Greensboro, N.C.Jan. 7, 2022 – The Guild of Family Service of Greensboro has made the difficult decision to postpone the 10th Annual Big Hair Ball. Originally slated for January 22, the Big Hair Ball is now set for Saturday, April 2, at the Greensboro Coliseum.
First began in 2013, the Big Hair Ball has grown in size year over year. To help accommodate the more than 1,000 attendees, the 2022 event has been moved to the Greensboro Coliseum. This year’s theme, “An Epicurean Style” will showcase the work of local designers whose creativity will be on full display thanks to 50 runway models, all members of the organization’s Junior Guild.
“We are extremely grateful to our community partners and leading sponsors who alongside us have made a major pivot in planning,” said Roberts. “With more than 270 supporters already committed to this year’s event as well as the countless volunteers and vendors working behind the scenes, the move to a later date is no small task. An event of this magnitude truly takes a village, and we are most thankful to everyone’s continued support and dedication.”
Now approaching its 10th year, the Big Hair Ball has raised nearly $1.5 million. Proceeds benefit Family Service of the Piedmont, the largest private non-profit agency of its kind in Guilford County serving thousands of children and adults each year. Family Service addresses vital issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health, and financial stability.
Tickets and sponsorships for the April 2nd Big Hair Ball at the Greensboro Coliseum are still available. To learn more, visit www.fspcares.org
About Family Service of the Piedmont
Family Service of the Piedmont is a private nonprofit agency providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives, thereby creating safer and healthier families. Family Service of the Piedmont; Building Safe and Healthy Families. Information about Family Service of the Piedmont can be found at safeandhealthyfamilies.com.
