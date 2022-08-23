Big C Waffles Expanding Into Kernersville
Durham, NC, August 2022 - Big C Waffles is a fast-casual restaurant that’s known for its gourmet waffles, southern fried chicken, and punch beverages. Founded by Carl Richardson, Big C Waffles began as a way to honor his father’s memory by creating a legacy that would last forever.
Soon after, Big C Waffles opened their first brick-and-mortar location and made history as a food restaurant that builds communities and creates opportunities. We have found success through our brand voice which is to be competitive, inspirational, and fun for everyone. This has allowed us to flourish and franchise the business so we can take our delicious menu items to other communities across the country.
First-time business owners, seasoned veterans, and aspiring entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to access our extremely profitable and streamlined concept so they can open their own storefront location. Our business model continues to be the motivation for our growth. Big C Waffles follows core values that state that we are the best, we are the culture, and we are family.
Big C Waffles has partnered with the Short Street Gastro Lab, a culinary incubator and commercial kitchen located in Kernersville, NC, to award the opportunity to operate the Big C Waffles business concept to one of their members. Chef Nakia Mouzon, and her husband, Jeremy, have been selected to continue our core values and allow us to expand our brand, menu and catering options into the Triad area. We welcome the Triad area to join us in our mission to change lives one waffle at a time.
Sept. 16 will be the first official date for Big C Waffles at Short Street.
