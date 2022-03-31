BN logo RED 2017.jpg

Barnabas Spring Furniture Auction features 500+ gorgeous, high-end items, including tons of amazing outdoor/patio furniture!

Bidding runs through Sat., April 2 at 8 p.m.

To sign up, text "furniture" to 76278 or visit furniture.givesmart.com

IMG_6423.jpeg

In-person browsing times posted on auction website. Find a treasure for your home and help the Triad's only nonprofit furniture bank restore lives right here in the community.

Happy bidding! The Barnabas Network

patio furniture other angle .jpg

