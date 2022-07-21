BHP Chamber Unites Community with 2022 State of the City presented by First Bank
High Point, NC – Tuesday July 19, Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce (BHP Chamber) hosted the 2022 State of the City luncheon at the High Point University Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center Ballroom, this annual event is designed to inform and unite the community. The event consisted of a virtual welcome & update from High Point University President, Nido Qubein, a State of the City address from Mayor Jay Wagner, followed by a keynote panel discussion featuring Visit High Point President, Melody Burnett, High Point City Manager, Tasha Logan Ford, High Point Police Chief, Travis Stroud and BHP Chamber COO, Rachel Moss. The event was concluded with the presentation of the Chamber Hero Award, presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union, to Deputy Fire Chief, Brian Evans.
During Mayor Wagner’s remarks he shared many highlights, one of which was the impact that downtown revitalization is having on High Point’s economy, "Today I'm happy to report that the increase in the tax value of the downtown catalyst area is $238,201,159,” Wagner said, "That increase is more than twice what we promised and half the time.”
During the keynote panel, important topics such as community health and safety, downtown developments, tourism and small business resources were addressed. These topics were pre-submitted by community members.
Panelists had the following remarks;
“Our No. 1 mission is always going to be to fight crime, but community engagement efforts should be almost neck-and-neck with crime-fighting efforts. The High Point Police Department appreciates the consistent support from our community, and that feeling was only bolstered by today’s event.”
– Chief Stroud
Melody Burnett added, “The State of the City event is more than an audience of our local business community. I was encouraged to see so many regional leaders who are interested in our transformation.”
###
About Business High Point, Inc.: Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce initiates, inspires and accelerates the kind of change that propels its members to success and its community to prominence. This mission is accomplished through the three areas of focus: Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Initiatives, and Transformational Change. Established in 2015, Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce is the merged entity of the High Point Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Partners. To learn more about BHP Chamber please visit www.bhpchamber.org. To discover how BHP Chamber can help your business, please contact Iris Boswell, membership director, at Iris@bhpchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.