New “Community First. Community Always”. initiative highlights local businesses and residents who are making an impact during COVID-19.
High Point, N.C. (May 12, 2020) – In continuous support of its community, Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce (BHP Chamber) is launching an initiative to lift spirits, promote togetherness and share stories of kindness and hope throughout the recovery of COVID-19 and beyond.
The campaign is titled Community First. Community Always. (CFCA) and celebrates those who are helping wherever they can, however they can.
CFCA is inspired by BHP Chamber’s 900+ members and is designed to shine a spotlight on community members who are dedicating time, energy and resources to helping others. BHP Chamber is asking individuals and organizations to share stories and valiant acts on social media by using the hashtag #communityfirstcommunityalways. The chamber will highlight theses inspiring tales via social media promotion and through e-newsletters.
In addition to digital promotion, the chamber is running advertisements in a local newspaper, offering yard signs for lawns and windows, as well as placing 15’ feather flags in high traffic areas around the community. Interested parties can also engage with the campaign by joining the Facebook Group “Community First. Community Always.” and by adding the CFCA frame to their Facebook profile picture.
On launching this initiative, Patrick Chapin, president and CEO of BHP Chamber, said, “The High Point community continually demonstrates a generous, sincere and innovative spirit in times of crisis. This effort is our way to show appreciation, give recognition and create unity.”
High Point citizens have shown their care for others by producing masks and hand sanitizer, delivering meals to essential workers, and drawing messages with sidewalk chalk to inspire their neighbors. The CFCA initiative strives to highlight those who are prioritizing the community’s wellbeing.
Learn more by visiting: www.bhpchamber.org/communityfirst
About Business High Point, Inc.: Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce initiates, inspires and accelerates the kind of change that propels its members to success and its community to prominence. To learn more about BHP Chamber please visit www.bhpchamber.org. To discover how BHP Chamber can help your business, please contact Iris Boswell, membership director, at Iris@bhpchamber.org.
