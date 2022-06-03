BHP Chamber hires new Director of Events & Sponsorship
HIGH POINT- Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Susan Ormond as the new Director of Events & Sponsorship!
Although new to the Chamber, Susan is no stranger to High Point’s exciting growth. As one of the original employees of the High Point Rockers, she was instrumental in the development of the Rockers and providing quality entertainment to the community. Prior to her time with the Rockers, she spent five years in management at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe Waterpark helping thousands enjoy their summer.
In her new role, Susan will directly oversee BHP Chamber’s signature events and valuable sponsorships.
Patrick Chapin, President & CEO of BHP Chamber explains, “we are very fortunate to have someone of Susan’s experience, passion and talent joining our team; her genuine and deep commitment to our community will further enhance our events and bring even more value to our sponsors.”
Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Moss adds, “Susan’s background and sense of community fit so well into the Chamber’s culture and mission. I am thrilled to have Susan a part of our amazing team and to continue fostering positive change in High Point.”
If you are interested in highlighting your business through BHP Chamber’s numerous sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Ormond today!
About Business High Point, Inc.: Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce initiates, inspires and accelerates the kind of change that propels its members to success and its community to prominence. This mission is accomplished through the three areas of focus: Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Initiatives, and Transformational Change. Established in 2015, Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce is the merged entity of the High Point Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Partners. To learn more about BHP Chamber please visit www.bhpchamber.org. To discover how BHP Chamber can help your business, please contact Iris Boswell, Membership Director at iris@bhpchamber.org
