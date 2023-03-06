Bethany Medical and Lenny Peters Foundation Sponsor Farmers Market
HIGH POINT, N.C. (March 6, 2023) –For the third year, Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation will sponsor the High Point Farmers Market's Double the Bucks program. With their $5,000 donation, the market will have the funds to double the value of SNAP customers' EBT transactions. Each dollar charged to a SNAP account will be matched dollar for dollar through this gift, providing greater access to fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants, and other locally produced food items.
"Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation are honored to support the High Point Farmers Market and High Point Public Library," says John Joyce, Global Director of the Lenny Peters Foundation. "Healthy living begins with early education, good nutrition and making smart financial choices for the family – all of which are encompassed by the Double the Bucks program."
According to Market Manager Lee Gann, in the past two years, almost $22,000 in SNAP and Double the Bucks dollars have been reimbursed to the twelve participating vendors.
"So not only does this program help those who may be struggling financially, it greatly helps local farmers, bakers and other food producers," said Gann.
The High Point Farmers Market is operated by the High Point Public Library, located at 901 N. Main St. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. each Saturday from April 22 – Oct. 28. In addition to food vendors, the market will have craft vendors, live music and a food truck each week. An e-newsletter is available with information on available seasonal produce and weekly events at the market. To sign up, visit www.highpointnc.gov and click the "notify me" tab.
For more information about the market, please contact Market Manager Lee Gann at hpfarmersmarket@highpointnc.gov or at 336.689.4463.
The mission of the High Point Farmers Market is to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sense of community in a family-friendly gathering place.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community's human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
