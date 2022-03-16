Bennett Honored with Boy Scouts of America’s Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award
OAK RIDGE, N.C., Mar. 16, 2022 – Troop 600 is pleased to announce Scott Bennett, a civics and economics teacher at Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro, NC, and troop volunteer, will receive the Boy Scouts of America Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award at the Old North State Council Volunteer Recognition Banquet on March 24, 2022.
Established in 2016, the Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award recognizes the valuable contributions that educators make in the lives of young people. Boy Scouts of America believes teachers are valuable partners in the ethical and moral development of young people, and “Teaching Values” of exceptional educators reflect “Scouting Values.”
According to Bennett’s colleagues, he models and teaches living a moral and ethical life daily, consistently prepares students to be good citizens, and fosters a climate of support, kindness and inclusion in his classroom.
“He asks about…families, visits staff in the hospital, and goes the extra mile to elevate the image of a teacher for everyone,” says one of his nominees.
As a scouting volunteer, Bennett has served as Troop 600’s Charter Organization Representative, a merit badge counselor and trainer. In addition, he and his students volunteer with Crew 151, the largest black Venturing Crew in the country.
To learn more about Scouts BSA Troop 600, visit scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets most Mondays at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.