Benbassat Digital Consultants to Provide Free Advertising for Non-Profits Interested in Conducting Outreach to Latinos in the Triad
The agency publishes two Spanish-language news-media publications in Greensboro and Burlington. From January through August of 2022, they will be providing free advertising space for local organizations interested in conducting outreach to the Spanish-speaking community via their online and print news-media publications.
Independent journalism is produced online by Benbassat Digital Consultants at GreensboroLatino.com and BurlingtonLatino.com in Spanish, with high-quality magazines distributed monthly. Readers can find the magazines for free in local cultural centers, grocery stores, auto dealers, medical/law offices and non-profit organizations that serve Spanish-speakers.
Articles are published on topics that include local, national and international politics, immigration and more. Benbassat Digital Consultants aims to connect with the Latino world through thoughtful analysis of current events rather than sensationalism.
Interested parties are advised to contact Max Benbassat, publisher at GreensboroLatino.com and Burlingtonlatino.com, he can be reached via email at info@benbassatdigital.com. The deadline is January 20, 2022 for design and content submissions.
