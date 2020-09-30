GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2020) – The Greensboro Department of Transportation’s plans for updating the streetscape on Bellemeade and Eugene streets are now available for review and comment at www.greensboro-nc.gov/downtownstreetscape. Residents may also attend a Tuesday, October 13, streetscape public meeting at the First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St. The following appointment and open drop-in times are available:
9 am to 12 pm - By appointment only. RSVP online. This session is recommended for business owners.
1-4 pm - By appointment only. RSVP online.
- 4-7 pm - Drop-in anytime.
All meeting times are subject to NC gathering limits and other COVID-19 guidelines. Every attendee must wear a face covering and social distancing will be practiced. Disposable masks will be provided if an attendee does not have one and hand sanitizer will be available. Free parking will be available at the stadium lot on Edgeworth Street.
This project is part of the Downtown Greensboro Streetscape Master Plan, which was made possible by a $25 million in voter-approved Community and Economic Development Bond. Streetscaping serves as critical infrastructure to improve the pedestrian experience, encourage walking and biking, reduce automobile traffic, and improve the quality of experience downtown. For more information, contact Deniece Conway at 336-373-4501 or deniece.conway@greensboro-nc.gov.
