Co-owners Austin Elliott and Ryan Coleman have created a business concept that will let you grab your favorite beer and pair of britches in the same place.
While this isn’t your daddy’s apparel shop, it’s probably only because he hasn’t been there yet.
Located at 142 Church Avenue, Suite 101, in High Point, HP Trousers is making its mark in Downtown High Point, bringing fashion, residents, and artists together since September 2022.
“It’s really a place to come and shop, kind of a sip and shop in a really collaborative environment,” said Elliott. “We have live music and block parties. It’s just a great place for this community to come together, have a drink, do a little shopping, and hang out.”
HP Trousers is primarily a men’s clothing store that offers women’s clothing occasionally and has jewelry and accessory for everyone. The bar offers regional brews on draft and bottled including Fiddlin’ Fish Brewery and Wicked Weed Brewing. With the help of its downtown partner Paddled South Brewing, they also offer their own beer called ‘Drop Your Trousers.’
“We offer premium brands that we’ve selected from across the country and offer those in our shop. Then we also have our private label denim jeans,” Elliott explained. “Depending on the season, we have different selections of shirts, hoodies and hats with our private label, HP Trousers. Because we’re part of the social district, we decided to go ahead and put a bar in the shop as well, where we have a nice selection of craft beer on draft, as well as in cans, fine wine, and top-shelf liquor options.”
The clothing shop offers customers the opportunity to purchase custom denim jeans from its in-house “Jeansmith” veteran Lauren Sussi.
“Basically, you come in, pick out your denim, and pick out the buttons. You can get a zipper crotch or you can get a button crotch. You pick out the type of buttons on there. You pick out the color of the stitching in the jeans. You can get your initials put in there. You have different pocket options. You can do leather pockets. You can stick with denim pockets. You can do hide or fur pockets. Really the sky is the limit on how we can customize them. Lauren works with the folks that come in and has as many meetings with them, as far as measurements and adjustments, to make sure the product is 100 percent exactly how they like it.”
Elliott and Coleman wanted to have “some sort of traditional heritage” to their company and choose to use a name from a former company that actually made men’s and boy’s pants and shorts. They were able to claim the trademark and went from there.
“It really kind of fit the vision, but it’s also just a fun name with trousers kind of being an old-school way to say pants.”
Not a bad idea for two High Point Central graduates looking to grow their hometown.
“Ryan and I have known each other for a long time. He’s got a brand that he started roughly five years ago called Reel Threads, and he primarily makes socks with that (which they sell at HP Trousers). He’s traveled around the nation selling his product to different outfitters and retailers. I have a background in textiles,” Elliott said of the duo’s background. “We would sit around and have beers and just kind of chit-chat about different ideas. We knew that the city had big plans for that area (near the baseball field). So when we found out that a building was available, we jumped on it and spent about three months doing the majority of the work ourselves.”
The pair jumped into action readying their future space and exciting vision.
“It was really kind of a dusty, dirty, storage-type room for the company that had it before. We got in there with leaf blowers and blew out all the dust and cleaned everything and of course, painted it,” said Elliott. “It was really like a blank canvas that we were able to kind of design from the ground up.”
A canvas that has received great feedback from residents and surrounding businesses.
“We wanted it to be a hang-out shop. We have people that come in there and still bring their computers and do a little work, and we have people that will come in and just grab a beer after work. We have people that come in specifically looking for new clothing that we advertise online, and then we have a pool table in there,” Elliott said. “We wanted it to feel comfortable for people to come in and just make themselves at home, really. It is a unique place, and there’s always something new going on, whether it’s live music or block parties.”
Elliott and Coleman are excited about being a budding business in the area and look forward to being a part of its continued growth.
“There’s been more businesses that have popped up down here. Of course, we have the food hall across the street from us, and then there are more restaurants coming in. I think there’s an arcade bar being built behind where we’re located. I applaud the city for putting the baseball stadium in and the efforts that they’ve made to try to lead the way and have more small private businesses like ourselves come in.”
Elliott said as a High Point native it has been “awesome” to see the change in downtown.
“To know how downtown was and how it is now changed, and seeing people walking downtown going from business to business in the social district, grabbing a cocktail and walking around,” he said. “It’s really just a great community.”
Elliot said that it was important for the High Point natives to be a part of the city’s growth.
“We love the city, and we love the folks that live in the city, and we wanted to be a part of the growth. It’s exciting. Being High Point natives, we wanted to be a part of the growth and part of the excitement, and we kind of knew the vision for High Point and that there was a lot of effort behind revitalization. Just to be a small part of that has been incredibly exciting and rewarding.”
A community that HP Trousers hold near and dear, often collaborating with other businesses.
“We do a lot of block parties with the Blooming Board and Plank Street Tavern,” Elliott said. “We’re all kind of in it together and support each other, and it’s just a great, fun place to be.”
Elliott hopes the future includes developing the products they have and making them available to a wider audience.
“For the future, our goal is to continue to do what we do. We’re a fun environment. We love the folks that come in there and shop with us and getting to meet new people in High Point who haven’t necessarily been in yet with the stadium and the district. We’re constantly meeting new people from not just High Point, but beyond High Point. In the future, we hope to kind of expand on that. We’d like to continue to develop our private labels and eventually launch a website to be able to sell the product online.”
Those looking to reach out can visit HP Trousers Facebook and Instagram or email support@hpttrousers.com.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.