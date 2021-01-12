Upscale self-storage company commemorates new Round Rock location with gift
ROUND ROCK, TX (January 12, 2021) – Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar, a subsidiary of The Carroll Companies, a leading luxury real estate development firm, will be making one Make-A-Wish child’s wishes come true. This gift concurs with the opening of the third Austin-Round Rock location for Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. The newest location is located at 1405 North I-35 in Round Rock. Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar has had a long-time relationship with Make-A-Wish, making wishes come true on several occasions when a new Bee Safe location has opened in a new market.
The 100,000 square foot luxury self-storage facility boasts 28 wine storage units and over 800 climate-controlled storage units ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x25’. The upscale storage facility challenges the conventional image of a self-storage building with a modern brick façade and bountiful natural light. Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar prides itself on providing a safe storage environment that is convenient for its clients’ needs. The luxury facility emphasizes the company’s belief in safety and convenience with a clean, secure, and well-lit interior and exterior. The luxury wine cellar is equipped with a unique generator backup cooling system to ensure wine always stays at a precise temperature and humidity. Additionally, the knowledgeable and friendly staff can accept wine deliveries.
About Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar
Bee Safe Storage, a subsidiary of The Carroll Companies, is a premier self-storage facility leader with twenty (22) locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. For more information about Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar, please visit www.beesafe.com or follow the company on Facebook or LinkedIn.
About The Carroll Companies
The Carroll Companies, with its subsidiaries, is a premier developer of luxury multifamily properties, visionary mixed-use lifestyle centers, and superior storage solutions. Founded and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Carroll Companies specializes in land development, construction, ownership, management, and publication with an estimated value of over $2.8 billion. The Carroll Companies was founded by Roy Carroll II in 1983 with a commitment to surpassing industry expectations by providing innovative, cost-effective developments and services. For more information, please visit www.thecarrollcompanies.com.
