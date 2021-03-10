Be kind, be brave, be you - Blue Jean Boutique graces the Triad with uplifting messages

When single mom Amanda Benedict found herself out of work in a world of turmoil last year, she chose to face her fears within the new virtual setting, launching a business at an extremely uncertain time for most individuals across the country. In addition to her extensive retail work background, she quickly became inspired to provide comfort, fashion, and a ray of positivity in women’s lives across the Triad. Through the launch of her small business, Blue Jean Boutique, she was finally able to live her dream of designing, merchandising, and marketing her designs-- something that she considers a blessing.
“I had been designing T-shirts for the company I had worked for,” Benedict stated. “I had all of these designs I had been working on, so I decided to bite the bullet and launch my own line [and] store.”
Using a building at the back of her house as a home design studio, she began working on her designs in the summer of 2020, balancing her life as a mother of two and a budding businesswoman. Her self-designed line of shirts, stickers, and jewelry, revolving around fashionable comfort, was born here, each spreading its message of female empowerment or positivity. Over time, she began carrying products from other female-owned small businesses and showing support for fellow local female entrepreneurs.
On Aug. 1, 2020, she launched the website for Blue Jean Boutique. Though she began expanding through pop-up markets 2-3 times a month, she set up inside a shop in Asheboro on Black Friday. Initially carrying her self-designed merchandise and locally screen-printed T-shirts, she expanded to partner with other women entrepreneurs, such as launching a bracelet line with nursing students in South Carolina. This, she comments, helps add variety to the products within her store and helps showcase other women’s creativity.
“There’s a lot of women who are creative and create beautiful products but don’t always get the exposure,” she commented. “I think a big part of being a small business is that you have to support other people and cheer on other people.”
Revolving around her mantra “be kind, be brave, be you,” each of Blue Jean Boutique’s products has its own individually empowering message from Benedict’s personal life experiences.
Being kind, Benedict states is especially crucial during this time where it can be scarce. Many of her stickers, T-shirts, and accessories revolve around messages of kindness, including her “Sweet Sayings” sticker line that encapsulates simple expressions that can bring a bit of positivity into others’ lives.
Additionally, Blue Jean Boutique spreads goodness by giving back to the community, including special T-shirts whose profits are donated to charities such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the Coral Reef Alliance. Purchasing from Blue Jean also helps them give back to other foundations, such as Headbands for Hope. With every purchase made at Blue Jean, a headband is donated to a child who may have lost their hair due to an illness. On headBAND Together weeks, 10% of the sales from all purchases are donated.
Another of Blue Jean Boutique’s initiatives is a jewelry line called the “Blue Jean Gives Back Collection,” which features pieces inspired by different virtues, such as Hope, Love, Joy, Faith, and Grace. Ten percent of all sales from this collection are donated to The Hunger Project; a global, woman-centered nonprofit organization focused on sustainably ending poverty.
BYTAVI is another organization Blue Jean collaborates with and is a Cambodian program where seamstresses who are paid fair wages in a country frequently struck with poverty produce pieces. Products in the online store followed by the tag “By Tavi” indicate the piece was designed and produced through the program.
Blue Jean also partners with the Never Lose Hope Designs line, a Christian foundation that creates handcrafted jewelry featuring mantras of hope and motivation. A portion of sales goes towards helping children in need, especially in Haiti’s orphanages and surrounding communities.
Being brave is another large part of Blue Jean’s motto, which Benedict remarked was something she practiced by opening a business during a period of national economic instability.
“Opening up a business during COVID [was] kind of scary,” she said. “A lot of stuff can be scary in life, and sometimes you just need to have a little bit of courage and a little bit of faith.”
Most importantly, Blue Jean Boutique challenges women to be themselves and highlight their strengths and qualities for self-empowerment. Many of Blue Jean Boutique’s products highlight who Benedict is, including her faith and family. Many of her products even feature her handwriting as the font design, adding a personal touch.
Benedict’s Blue Jean Boutique can still be found in many pop-up markets around the Triad, as well as on many women who’ve purchased apparel from the boutique. As an uplifting ray of sunshine during a time of turmoil, it is easy to see how far one woman’s positivity and ambition can travel.
