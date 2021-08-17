August 17, 2021 - Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest NC is issuing a warning about Canvas Zone, Patriots Republic and Fink 'n Stine, three websites based at the same address in High Point, NC. Consumers say they ordered products from these three businesses but never received them and had little or no communication with the business.
Since January 2021, consumers from 43 states have submitted more than 325 complaints against the three businesses . As of July 27, 2021, they failed to respond to 162 of the complaints, earning each of the businesses an "F" rating.
A North Carolina consumer complained on June 7, 2021. He said he paid for a canvas print for Mother's Day almost two months ago. "It has not arrived yet. I tried to contact the company. I only get form letter response back stating the order is ready and being sent out. Here it is June 7, 2021 and still nothing has arrived."
Canvas Zone, Patriots Republic and Fink 'n Stine all list their address as 2020 W. Green Dr, High Point, North Carolina on their websites.
Lease paperwork shows Aries Marketing LLC signed the lease for the warehouse space on W. Green Drive in June 2020 with Matthew Stine signing as the founder of Aries Marketing. Fink 'n Stine LLC was created in July 2020 according to NC Secretary of State records.
The creation papers don't list any company officials but the principal phone number for the business links to Brandon Fink according to the property owner. The owner also tells BBB Stine has been in default on rent payments since the first of the year and moved out of the building at the end of July 2021.
BBB has made numerous attempts by phone, mail, email and social media to reach all three businesses well as Fink and Stine individually to address customers’ complaint issues, however, BBB has not received responses.
Consumers with outstanding concerns are still encouraged to file a complaint for BBB records but you may also wish to dispute charges for undelivered items or incorrect items with your credit card company or bank.
BBB offers shoppers these tips for shopping safely online:
- Pay with a credit card. If the company fails to deliver, you can more easily initiate a chargeback with your credit card company than you can with your personal bank account.
- Don't assume. Just because a company advertises on social media does not mean they are automatically trustworthy. Many people have been scammed because they trusted the ads they saw in their social media feeds.
- Shop with trustworthy businesses. Stick to retailers you’re familiar with, or find trustworthy businesses at BBB.org/search.
Read more about safe online shopping, and learn how to protect yourself from shady sellers.
