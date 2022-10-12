Battleground Crumbl Cookies Opens on October 14
GREENSBORO, NC — Greensboro is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Fri., Oct.14, when locally owned and operated Battleground Crumbl Cookies, located at 3709 Battleground Ave, Unit K, Greensboro, NC 27410 opens its doors.
Store owner, Jamie Longville, says they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 70 career opportunities to Greensboro locals.
The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more. Don’t miss the weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.
Customers can order in-person during the first 5 business days of grand opening. Starting Wed., Oct. 19, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.
ABOUT THE OWNERS
It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owner Jamie Longville. After sinking his teeth into a warm chocolate chip cookie, he knew he had to be part of the Crumbl Crew and the journey to opening his first Crumbl Cookies began.
Longville and his team have spent months perfecting the Battleground location to provide an edifyingly edible experience for customers. “Crumbl has changed our lives in ways we could never imagine”, states Longville. He relocated to open the first Crumbl in the Triad in 2021, an area he spent every Thanksgiving growing up visiting his Grandma and Aunt. Now proud to call Greensboro home, the owners are excited to expand their efforts and bring these amazing cookies to more residents in the Triad. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Greensboro together over a box of the best cookies in the world.
ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies' mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 500 locations in 40+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8 am - 10 pm on weekdays, 8 am - 12 am Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
