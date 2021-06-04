Furniture Bank Co-Founder, Financial Executive Join Team
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is pleased to welcome two new members to its board of directors. Barnabas co-founder and longtime team member Darnell Brame recently retired after 37 years with International Textile Group (the former Cone Mills Corporation) and currently works with Atlantic Packaging Corporation. While at Barnabas, Brame served in many capacities, including that of warehouse manager, director of operations and faith liaison. Dawn Carpenter is a financial executive with NextGen CFO and has more than 25 years of experience leading teams in various businesses to solve complex problems. Carpenter has held CFO roles in industries such as food and vending, restaurants, chemicals, and marketing services.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have Darnell Brame and Dawn Carpenter join the board,” said Executive Director Derrick Sides. “Darnell is one of the reasons Barnabas is here today. His depth of knowledge of furniture bank and warehouse logistics is unmatched, and Dawn has a proven record of leading teams to great success combined with a commitment to volunteerism. We couldn’t ask for more perfect additions to our board at a time when we’re more focused than ever before on growing our capacity to meet the needs of our community.”
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major obstacles, and living on incomes that do not meet basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
