Barnabas Welcomes New Board Members
Cockerham, Miller Bring Community Building Expertise To Furniture Bank
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network announces the addition of Lonnie Cockerham and Debra (Debi) A. Miller to its Board of Directors. Cockerham serves as the executive director of community engagement at N.C. A&T State University, where he obtained his doctorate in leadership studies. He has an extensive background working and volunteering in corporate, retail, nonprofit, education, and government arenas. Miller is the director of communications at Cone Health, as well as a PRSA fellow, and a published academic scholar, teacher, and administrator at several universities. She holds a doctoral degree in education from Florida International University.
“It is an honor to welcome Lonnie Cockerham and Debi Miller to our Board,” Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides said. “These two new additions bring with them an abundance of expertise and experience in community building, communications, and public service, and we look forward to the impact they will make here at Barnabas.”
The Barnabas Network is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank. Founded in 2006, the organization is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
