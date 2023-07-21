Barnabas Summer Eclectic Auction Runs July 24-29
Fundraiser Helps Turn Houses Into Homes
(Greensboro, N.C., July 7, 2023) – The Barnabas Network’s Summer Eclectic Auction goes live on Monday, July 24 at 8 a.m. and runs through Sunday, July 29 at 8 p.m. The online shopping fundraiser features hundreds of antique, vintage, and hard-to-find items, as well as lots of fine china. In-person browsing times will be posted. To register for the auction, text “eclectic” to 76278 or visit eclectic.givesmart.com.
“Treasure hunters, this one’s for you,” says Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “Our Eclectic Auctions are always a lot of fun, but this one, in particular, is full of surprises. I don’t want to spoil it. You’ll have to come out to in-person browsing and see for yourself.”
The Barnabas Network is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank. Founded in 2006, the organization is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn.
