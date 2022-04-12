Barnabas Spring Auction Raises $154,370
Furniture Bank Sets New Fundraising Record
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network’s Spring Furniture Auction raised a total of $154,370, making the event the most successful fundraising campaign to date in the organization’s history. The auction featured 500+ high-end new and like-new pieces donated by local retailers and manufacturers. Overtime bidding lasted more than an hour and every item was sold.
“We are on cloud nine. There was some incredible energy surrounding this auction,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “We're excited about what this will mean for our organization, but more importantly, we're inspired by what it will mean for the individuals and families we serve.”
The Barnabas Network is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank. Founded in 2006, the organization is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
