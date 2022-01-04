Barnabas Receives $7,500 Mary Lynn Richardson Fund Grant
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network has been awarded a $7,500 grant from The Mary Lynn Richardson Fund to help the furniture bank sustain its enhanced and adapted program of service and meet a rising need in the Triad.
“We are ever grateful to The Mary Lynn Richardson Fund for its longstanding support,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “This grant will make an immediate impact here in the community as we meet our neighbors halfway on the path to self-sufficiency.”
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, 1,000 of which are beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup, take a tour, or learn more call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and follow it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.