Generous Funding Helps Furniture Bank Meet Rising Need
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is excited to announce it received a grant from the Alexander Worth McAlister Foundation in the amount of $7,500. The crucial funding will help Barnabas meet an increased need for its services in the wake of COVID-19.
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas gave out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, 443 of which went to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
